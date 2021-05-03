Enterprise Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Intermediate Enterprise Architect to join their great team to work closely with ICS departments, internal and external stakeholders to assist with security and governance related issues.

If you want to build your experience within the Educational Sector in one of the biggest names in consulting, this role is for you.

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

Architecture Principles

Partner with ICS and the business to define the technical requirements, principles and models that generally guide all solution decisions for the ecosystem.

Architectural Blueprint

Responsible for analysing and translating business, information and technical requirements into an architectural blueprint that outlines solutions that integrate across applications, systems, and platforms to achieve business objectives.

Develop roadmaps that outline how solutions will be structured in the future.

Architecture Security Principles

Develop and implement enterprise information security architectures and solutions.

Architectural Recommendations

Provide design recommendations based on long-term development organisation strategy

Architectural Re-Use

Development of infrastructure technology principles, standards, and patterns that can be highly leveraged across multiple solutions.

Level: Intermediate with TOGAF.

Desired Skills:

Togaf

Blueprint

develop roadmaps

Security Principles

Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

