Financial Accountant

Processing of financial transactions and ensuring financial control over financial month end. Providing financial feedback for monthly performance reporting and input into business development and other projects.

Desired Skills:

Bank reconciliations

Monthly accounting

Variance Analyis

Annual financial statements

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Leading bank in Johannesburg North

Learn more/Apply for this position