Financial Statement Drafter

Unique opportunity for an Accounting graduate with Articles (or partly completed Articles)

to join a medium sized Audit company and produce Financial Satements

Ideal for an immediate starter living in or close to Sunninghill

Excellent communication skills in English required

A clear Credit record and contactable references essential

NB : Only shortlisted candidates wil be contacted. Should you not hear from us within 1 week, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Draftworx/Caseware

Excel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position