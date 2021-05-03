Financial Statement Drafter

May 3, 2021

  • Unique opportunity for an Accounting graduate with Articles (or partly completed Articles)
    to join a medium sized Audit company and produce Financial Satements

  • Ideal for an immediate starter living in or close to Sunninghill

  • Excellent communication skills in English required
  • A clear Credit record and contactable references essential

NB : Only shortlisted candidates wil be contacted. Should you not hear from us within 1 week, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Draftworx/Caseware
  • Excel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

