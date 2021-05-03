Foods Department Manager

May 3, 2021

Main Purpose: To deliver exceptional customer service and maximise selling opportunities through effective people and process management.

Applicable areas: Pietermaritzburg

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric or equivalent NQF level
  • Relevant tertiary qualification advantageous
  • Between 1-3 years of relevant managerial experience
  • Technological proficiency
  • Understanding of stock management
  • Innate awareness and knowledge of Foods and retail trends

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

  • Ensure departmental sales in line with budgets
  • Maximise selling via selling space, displays, layouts, commercial sales plans, demos, etc.
  • Ensure the delivery of a consistent customer shopping experience in line with the agreed service levels
  • Manage Foods operational standards and ensure that controls are adhered to for in-store shrinkage, waste and stock accuracy
  • Ensure timeous replenishment of stock
  • Implement and monitor all departmental activities
  • Manage Hot Foods Standards
  • Manage accurate and timeous completion of daily Stores Foods processes
  • Conduct weekly risk documentation
  • People management – staffing, performance management, training & development, employee relations

Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us within 6 weeks of the closing date your application was unsuccessful.

As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

Closing date: 17 May 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Planning and Organising
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • Detail Orientation
  • Analytical thinking
  • Decision making
  • Numeracy and Literacy
  • Selling Skills
  • People Management

