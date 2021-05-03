Foods Department Manager

Main Purpose: To deliver exceptional customer service and maximise selling opportunities through effective people and process management.
Applicable areas: Pietermaritzburg
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Matric or equivalent NQF level
- Relevant tertiary qualification advantageous
- Between 1-3 years of relevant managerial experience
- Technological proficiency
- Understanding of stock management
- Innate awareness and knowledge of Foods and retail trends
JOB SPECIFICATIONS
- Ensure departmental sales in line with budgets
- Maximise selling via selling space, displays, layouts, commercial sales plans, demos, etc.
- Ensure the delivery of a consistent customer shopping experience in line with the agreed service levels
- Manage Foods operational standards and ensure that controls are adhered to for in-store shrinkage, waste and stock accuracy
- Ensure timeous replenishment of stock
- Implement and monitor all departmental activities
- Manage Hot Foods Standards
- Manage accurate and timeous completion of daily Stores Foods processes
- Conduct weekly risk documentation
- People management – staffing, performance management, training & development, employee relations
Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us within 6 weeks of the closing date your application was unsuccessful.
As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”
Closing date: 17 May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Planning and Organising
- Customer Service Orientation
- Detail Orientation
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Numeracy and Literacy
- Selling Skills
- People Management