Foods Department Manager

Main Purpose: To deliver exceptional customer service and maximise selling opportunities through effective people and process management.

Applicable areas: Pietermaritzburg

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Matric or equivalent NQF level

Relevant tertiary qualification advantageous

Between 1-3 years of relevant managerial experience

Technological proficiency

Understanding of stock management

Innate awareness and knowledge of Foods and retail trends

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

Ensure departmental sales in line with budgets

Maximise selling via selling space, displays, layouts, commercial sales plans, demos, etc.

Ensure the delivery of a consistent customer shopping experience in line with the agreed service levels

Manage Foods operational standards and ensure that controls are adhered to for in-store shrinkage, waste and stock accuracy

Ensure timeous replenishment of stock

Implement and monitor all departmental activities

Manage Hot Foods Standards

Manage accurate and timeous completion of daily Stores Foods processes

Conduct weekly risk documentation

People management – staffing, performance management, training & development, employee relations

Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us within 6 weeks of the closing date your application was unsuccessful.

As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

Closing date: 17 May 2021

Desired Skills:

Planning and Organising

Customer Service Orientation

Detail Orientation

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Numeracy and Literacy

Selling Skills

People Management

Learn more/Apply for this position