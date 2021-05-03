General Mechanic

May 3, 2021

Key outputs:

  • Quickly and efficiently diagnose machine systems and carry out repairs, services and maintenance on Earthmoving Equipment on customer sites or at site.
  • Compile accurate customer machine analysis and reports including Machine Inspection Reports (MIR’s) and Technical Analysis Reports (TA’s).
  • Maintain professional image.
  • Perform planned and breakdown repairs, services and maintenance on Earthmoving Equipment and components to supplier standards and customer requirements.

Qualification, Experience and Competencies:

  • Qualified in relevant trade (e.g. Diesel Mechanic / Earthmoving Equipment Mechanic) NQF 3.
  • Machine specific technical knowledge and skills.
  • Sound interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Basic technical report writing.
  • Basic business and financial understanding.
  • Some Computer Literacy (SIS, STW and ET) knowledge.
  • Basic trouble shooting and problem solving skills.
  • Applicable product knowledge.
  • Drivers licence – Code B.
  • Understanding of supplier warranty systems, policies and procedures.

Desired Skills:

  • Diesel Mechanic
  • Earthmoving Equipment Mechanic
  • Earthmoving Equipment

