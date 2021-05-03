General Mechanic

Key outputs:
- Quickly and efficiently diagnose machine systems and carry out repairs, services and maintenance on Earthmoving Equipment on customer sites or at site.
- Compile accurate customer machine analysis and reports including Machine Inspection Reports (MIR’s) and Technical Analysis Reports (TA’s).
- Maintain professional image.
- Perform planned and breakdown repairs, services and maintenance on Earthmoving Equipment and components to supplier standards and customer requirements.
Qualification, Experience and Competencies:
- Qualified in relevant trade (e.g. Diesel Mechanic / Earthmoving Equipment Mechanic) NQF 3.
- Machine specific technical knowledge and skills.
- Sound interpersonal and communication skills.
- Basic technical report writing.
- Basic business and financial understanding.
- Some Computer Literacy (SIS, STW and ET) knowledge.
- Basic trouble shooting and problem solving skills.
- Applicable product knowledge.
- Drivers licence – Code B.
- Understanding of supplier warranty systems, policies and procedures.
Desired Skills:
- Diesel Mechanic
- Earthmoving Equipment Mechanic
- Earthmoving Equipment