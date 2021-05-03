GMP Compliance Officer at Headhunters

A permanent position for an experienced GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise) Compliance Officer is available at a respected food manufacturing business in Port Elizabeth. An awesome career opportunity awaits! Minimum Job Requirements:

Minimum 5 years experience in a Quality role.

Minimum 5 years experience in the food manufacturing industry in a Technical / Quality role.

Key Performance Areas:

Manage the pest control program.

Monitoring staff adherence to GMP requirements.

Sanitation management and planning.

Upholding and managing the PRP programs in place.

Champion food safety culture as an individual and assist in driving a healthy food safety culture with all staff.

To develop and manage documentation related to GMP requirements.

Training and development of staff.

Skills:

High level of responsibility and problem-solving skills

Good interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills

Planning skills

Computer literacy: MS Office and email

Knowledge:

Ability to maintain high quality standard of work.

Root cause analysis.

In-depth knowledge of HACCP, GMP, FSSC22000 and Regulatory Requirements.

Attributes:

Self-motivating, managing a team with a demonstrated ability to work cross functionally and to lead / motivate others.

Work under pressure.

Train staff at all levels.

Problem solving.

Work independently and set own work targets.

Communicate at all levels.

Meet set deadlines.

Work overtime when required.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

