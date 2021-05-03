GMP Compliance Officer at Headhunters

A permanent position for an experienced GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise) Compliance Officer is available at a respected food manufacturing business in Port Elizabeth. An awesome career opportunity awaits! Minimum Job Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years experience in a Quality role.
- Minimum 5 years experience in the food manufacturing industry in a Technical / Quality role.
Key Performance Areas:
- Manage the pest control program.
- Monitoring staff adherence to GMP requirements.
- Sanitation management and planning.
- Upholding and managing the PRP programs in place.
- Champion food safety culture as an individual and assist in driving a healthy food safety culture with all staff.
- To develop and manage documentation related to GMP requirements.
- Training and development of staff.
Skills:
- High level of responsibility and problem-solving skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Planning skills
- Computer literacy: MS Office and email
Knowledge:
- Ability to maintain high quality standard of work.
- Root cause analysis.
- In-depth knowledge of HACCP, GMP, FSSC22000 and Regulatory Requirements.
Attributes:
- Self-motivating, managing a team with a demonstrated ability to work cross functionally and to lead / motivate others.
- Work under pressure.
- Train staff at all levels.
- Problem solving.
- Work independently and set own work targets.
- Communicate at all levels.
- Meet set deadlines.
- Work overtime when required.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.