GMP Compliance Officer at Headhunters

May 3, 2021

A permanent position for an experienced GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise) Compliance Officer is available at a respected food manufacturing business in Port Elizabeth. An awesome career opportunity awaits! Minimum Job Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years experience in a Quality role.
  • Minimum 5 years experience in the food manufacturing industry in a Technical / Quality role.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Manage the pest control program.
  • Monitoring staff adherence to GMP requirements.
  • Sanitation management and planning.
  • Upholding and managing the PRP programs in place.
  • Champion food safety culture as an individual and assist in driving a healthy food safety culture with all staff.
  • To develop and manage documentation related to GMP requirements.
  • Training and development of staff.

Skills:

  • High level of responsibility and problem-solving skills
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Planning skills
  • Computer literacy: MS Office and email

Knowledge:

  • Ability to maintain high quality standard of work.
  • Root cause analysis.
  • In-depth knowledge of HACCP, GMP, FSSC22000 and Regulatory Requirements.

Attributes:

  • Self-motivating, managing a team with a demonstrated ability to work cross functionally and to lead / motivate others.
  • Work under pressure.
  • Train staff at all levels.
  • Problem solving.
  • Work independently and set own work targets.
  • Communicate at all levels.
  • Meet set deadlines.
  • Work overtime when required.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

