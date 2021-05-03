HR Ops Associate (Temp)

Role Purpose:
Provide assistance and guidance to employees on benefits such as medical aid, retirement plans and Human capital processes to increase employee satisfaction and retention.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Matric
- HR Diploma or related qualification (advantageous)
- 1-2 years HR administration or employee benefits experience
- Knowledge of employee benefits, such as medical aid, retirement plans etc
Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
- Co-ordinate recruitment administration, including advertising and scheduling of interviews/assessment/risk checks.
- Proactively engage with employees pre-employment regarding benefits to enhance employee experience.
- Provide first line support to employees regarding their requests/needs and direct them to appropriate channel for assistance when necessary.
- Provide support to employees on employee benefits such as health benefits, retirement plans, etc.
- Assist employees complete and submit relevant paperwork to ensure compliance with the legislative requirements and standards.
- Use various communication methods to provide information to employees regarding benefits and human capital practices to enhance their experience within the company.
- Partner with HC Business Partners to share insights and trends and address gaps in human capital processes.
- Proactively provide guidance to employees about the impact of any life changes or events on their benefits
- Proactively engage with employees regarding new benefit options, updates, legislative changes etc to ensure ongoing engagement with benefits or products.
- Arrange benefits information sessions (EVP, medical aid and retirement scheme) for all new employees to assist with their financial wellness choices.
- Promote and create awareness of financial advice available to employees.
- Coordinate and support the exit of employees to ensure the employee experience remains engaging and risks are mitigated.
- Provide guidance on HC processes, policies and procedures and benefits (such as performance excellence, annual increase, bursaries, maternity leave, leave surrender, long service etc.) and employee benefits.
- Provide guidance and support to employees on Human Capital systems and processes.
- Make recommendations to improve processes and procedures in order increase administrative efficiencies.
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
- Contribute to the process of negotiating objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness and recommend adjustments
