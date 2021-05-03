Information Security Analyst

May 3, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • At least 2 years experience in IT Security
  • CEH, CISSP, OSCP or relevant IT Security Certification
  • General knowledge of security tools and techniques
  • Ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing
  • Strong sense of professionalism and ethics
  • Passion for and interest in information security
  • Team player
  • Self-starter

Responsibilities and work output:

Vulnerability Management

  • Execute agreed upon monthly scans
  • Perform analysis of scan results and document findings.
  • Provide analysis document to operational teams and management.

Central Monitoring

  • Execute on initiatives in support of continuous improvement of the monitoring platforms.
  • Monitor firewall for incidents daily (Monday to Friday).
  • Subscribe to threat feeds relevant to our industry and monitor for threats they might impact the company.

Incident Response

  • Ensure reported incidents, regardless of channel (e.g., self-detected, ESD, SOC), are logged and assigned to the correct operational team(s).
  • Ensure that incidents are handled within SLA times.
  • Escalate incidents to management if severity (i.e., impact) of incident requires it.
  • Ensure that the company Cyber Incident Response plan is adhered to in the handling of incidents.
  • In the event of a large-scale incident, participate in the cyber incident response effort.

Penetration Testing

  • Assist the security team in executing coordinating monthly penetration tests
  • Adhere to agreed timelines for tests.
  • Adhere to the agreed penetration testing process.

