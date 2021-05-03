Insurance Claims Consultant

Claims Consultant with minimum 3 years’ Commercial and Personal Lines Claims experience in a Broker environment (Binder agreement), required to start asap. Position based in Cape Town City Bowl.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric essential
- RE5 essential
- FAIS qualifications/credits essential
- CIMS advantageous
- Minimum 3 years’ Commercial and PL claims experience, in a Broker environment essential
Responsibilities:
- Claims administration – PL & Commercial
- Claims notification and obtain all relevant documents and information
- Administer complete claims process
- Appoint Assessors/Loss Adjusters
- Apply policy terms and conditions
- Update internal system
- Claims validation and assessment
- Approval of claims within specific mandate
- Obtain quotes for services
- Arrange approval and payment of claims
- Liaison between client and Insurer
- Recovery process
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
Desired Skills:
- claims
- claims consultant
- claims advisor
- claims negotiator
- insurance claims
- NQF
- RE
- insurance
- short term insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years