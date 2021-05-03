Integration Engineer at QES

May 3, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Integration Specialist – UX Experience to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

  • With the support of the Team Lead
  • Workload, complexity of new work and the unstructured nature of the work
  • Various priorities that needs attention at the same day
  • Various Vendors needs to be handled for various applications Security and deployment compliance and governance
  • Planning of deployment and deliveries that lead up to the Go-Live of an Application
  • Educating them in technical abilities they need to master to do their work according to standard
  • Ensure correctness and governance for
  • Software runtime
  • Deployments of Applications from Teams
  • Managing and monitoring of Runtime errors in non-prod environments
  • Handling of migrations to environments
  • Planning and execution of Go-Live weekends for minor projects and Roadmaps in BAU cycles
  • Support and drive troubleshooting incidents
  • Document solutions and actions around for fellow team members and standby
  • Optimize the day-to-day work and automate with scripts or application configuration where possible

Qualifications and experience

  • Understanding of different technologies in use
  • Understanding the technical demands on the different applications used in CS
  • Understanding the different Applications servers and ways to drive deployments to them (Tomcat, JBOSS, IIS, etc.)
  • Manage Application changes to technical environments
  • Knowledge of UX and UI design
  • Knowledge of [URL Removed] and ERP platforms
  • Manage of application changes and deployments to multiple environments within agile frameworks
  • Experience with Java and Python to understand the ability
  • Understanding of Security on System and Application levels – Authentication as well as Authorisation
  • Overall Project and Program Management principles

Competencies

  • Analytical Thinking
  • Structured investigation and troubleshooting
  • Never give up attitude
  • Team worker
  • Documenting of technical detail
  • Adapt to learn what is needed to drive a team to success

Desired Skills:

  • UX
  • CRM
  • ERP
  • Intergration
  • Software configuration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position