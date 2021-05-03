Integration Engineer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Integration Specialist – UX Experience to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

With the support of the Team Lead

Workload, complexity of new work and the unstructured nature of the work

Various priorities that needs attention at the same day

Various Vendors needs to be handled for various applications Security and deployment compliance and governance

Planning of deployment and deliveries that lead up to the Go-Live of an Application

Educating them in technical abilities they need to master to do their work according to standard

Ensure correctness and governance for

Software runtime

Deployments of Applications from Teams

Managing and monitoring of Runtime errors in non-prod environments

Handling of migrations to environments

Planning and execution of Go-Live weekends for minor projects and Roadmaps in BAU cycles

Support and drive troubleshooting incidents

Document solutions and actions around for fellow team members and standby

Optimize the day-to-day work and automate with scripts or application configuration where possible

Qualifications and experience

Understanding of different technologies in use

Understanding the technical demands on the different applications used in CS

Understanding the different Applications servers and ways to drive deployments to them (Tomcat, JBOSS, IIS, etc.)

Manage Application changes to technical environments

Knowledge of UX and UI design

Knowledge of [URL Removed] and ERP platforms

Manage of application changes and deployments to multiple environments within agile frameworks

Experience with Java and Python to understand the ability

Understanding of Security on System and Application levels – Authentication as well as Authorisation

Overall Project and Program Management principles

Competencies

Analytical Thinking

Structured investigation and troubleshooting

Never give up attitude

Team worker

Documenting of technical detail

Adapt to learn what is needed to drive a team to success

Desired Skills:

UX

CRM

ERP

Intergration

Software configuration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

