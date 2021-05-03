Intermediate Information Security Specialist

Our client is looking for a Intermediate Information Security Specialist to join their great team to work closely with ICS departments, internal and external stakeholders to assist with security and governance related issues.

If you want to build your experience within the Educational Sector in one of the biggest names in consulting, this role is for you.

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

Assist with cybersecurity vulnerability scans and risk assessments on a regular basis.

Perform analysis of vulnerability scan results and documented findings.

Assist with investigations and coordinating the resolution of security incidents and vulnerabilities.

Ensure that the Cyber Incident management plan is adhered to in the handling of incidents.

Assist with cybersecurity and ICT governance related audits and third-party penetration tests.

Respond to internal and external audit findings related to cybersecurity.

Integrate information security throughout the solutions or system life cycle.

Troubleshoot and resolve information security related incidents.

Prepare relevant information security reports, dashboards, and related documentation.

Analyse existing security systems and make recommendations for changes or improvements.

Communicate the system status and keep users informed of downtime or changes to the system.

Desired Skills:

security specialist

cybersecurity

ICT

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

