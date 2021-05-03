IT Sales Executive

IT Business Development & Sales Executive – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
We are looking for a confident go getter individual who will be the primary sales hunter for the company to convert opportunities into new business and later on farm existing business.
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Business Development Rep to be based permanently in Centurion. This position will focus on the managed services and cloud computing solutions. Additional sales opportunities include hardware and software sales. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Basic Salary + Commission earnings Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable IT Sales experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- At least 3 years’ experience in a Business Development role with strong working knowledge of Computer Technology in a Business environment
- Must be comfortable selling technology consulting, managed services or network services
- Essential selling experience/technical skills required for the role:
- Cloud or Cloud Platform experience essential
- SD-WAN experience essential
- Mobile and Fixed Line Routers experience essential
- Office 365 experience essential
- Cold Calling
- Prospecting
- Opportunity identification and qualification
- Customer relationship management
- Direct sales
- Setting sales appointments
- Gathering client requirements
- Developing solutions into written proposals
- Presenting solutions and quotations
- Highly organized – essential
- Keep management informed and work efficiently
- Participate in all aspects of the sales and marketing process
- Contribute to the successful growth of the company
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
Responsibilities:
- Successfully sell company technology services and products
- Maintain all contacts, appointments and opportunities
- Uncover prospects technology pain points and map solutions to achieve their business goals
- Generating a pipeline of prospects, cultivate and manage through the company sales cycle
- Consistently meet sales activities, pipeline and closing goals
- Provide accurate sales reports
- Research hardware and software pricing and provide purchase information and quotes
- Provide efficient, timely and reliable support services required
- Work habits and results are such that you require only moderate supervision
- May be required to enter industrial or home office settings
- Employee may be required to perform other related duties as required to meet the ongoing needs of the company
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Desired Skills:
- IT Sales
- SD-WAN
- Cloud Services
- Office 365
- Mobile & Fixed Line Routers
- Closing Deals
- Sales Skills
- Consultative sales
- Objection Handling
- Hitting Targets
- Prospecting
- B2B Sales
- Cold Calls
- Relationship Building
- Executive Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric