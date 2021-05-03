Jnr Financial Adminstrator at Fourier Recruitment

Well Know Chartered Accounting Firm Based in Benoni Seeks Jnr Financial Administrator to Support the CA

Must have good results in Grade 12(English and Maths)

Must be studying towards a Financial Degree

Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans

Must have strong Excel skills and be proficient in Pastel

Must be hard working and willing to assist in a variety of different roles and departments

Able to learn quickly and adapt

Work experience in administrative or financial sectors will be highly beneficial.

Able to handle pressure and work to a deadline

Minimum Requirements

