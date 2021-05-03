Jnr Financial Adminstrator at Fourier Recruitment

May 3, 2021

Well Know Chartered Accounting Firm Based in Benoni Seeks Jnr Financial Administrator to Support the CA

  • Must have good results in Grade 12(English and Maths)
  • Must be studying towards a Financial Degree
  • Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans
  • Must have strong Excel skills and be proficient in Pastel
  • Must be hard working and willing to assist in a variety of different roles and departments
  • Able to learn quickly and adapt
  • Work experience in administrative or financial sectors will be highly beneficial.
  • Able to handle pressure and work to a deadline

Minimum Requirements

