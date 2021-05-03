Jnr Financial Adminstrator at Fourier Recruitment

Well Know Chartered Accounting Firm Based in Benoni Seeks Jnr Financial Administrator to Support the CA
Minimum Requirements
- Must have good results in Grade 12(English and Maths)
- Must be studying towards a Financial Degree
- Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans
- Must have strong Excel skills and be proficient in Pastel
- Must be hard working and willing to assist in a variety of different roles and departments
- Able to learn quickly and adapt
- Work experience in administrative or financial sectors will be highly beneficial.
- Able to handle pressure and work to a deadline