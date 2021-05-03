Junior Project Manager

Our client is looking for a Junior Project Manager to join their great team to Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects and to ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

If you want to build your experience within the Educational Sector in one of the biggest names in consulting, this role is for you.

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

The resources will work closely with ICS departments, internal and external stakeholders to facilitate successful project delivery.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs.

Measure project .

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimise project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Delegate project tasks based on available resources.

Track project performance.

Meet budgetary objectives and adjust project constraints based on financial analysis.

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Junior Project Manager

project perfomance

budgetary objectives

Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position