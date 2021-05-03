Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Internship at Ntice Search

Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd is situated in Atlantis and is approximately 50 km north of Cape Town. The Company hosts one of South Africas largest Foundry Operations insofar the casting of heavy duty engine blocks. We are a proudly South African company and our claim to fame amongst other is the timeous supply of good quality heavy duty engine blocks for the export market. With our shareholder being Daimler, Management naturally promotes a culture of lifelong learning and development of our people in our ongoing pursuit of superior quality. It goes without saying that the return on investment is the noticeable ongoing improved value creation for our Customers and the [URL Removed] Engineering teams excels in efficiency and are extremely goal-orientated. Notwithstanding the aforesaid, we are looking to appoint Mechanical and Electrical Interns to join our team for a flexible period of between 6-18 months. Successful participation in this internship program could compliment your resume going forwardRequirements

Must be Mechanical or Electrical Engineering Students (Undergraduate or Post Graduate)

Possess good work ethic

Must have a Strong Academic record

Applicants should have excellent analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills

Must be able to work in a team set-up

