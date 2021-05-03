Medical Aid Administrator

Take on the Administration of a book of clients related to all medical aid onboardings, administration, and claims. Work the hours you need to ensure client satisfaction is achieved.
Personal characteristics:
Humble, Peoples person, Listener, Proactive, Resolved, Determined, Kind, Generous, Empathetic.
Technical Competencies:
Know ALL medical aid administrative processes; understand the Claim processes; know how to get resolutions on behalf of your Clients.
Experience in Medical Aids:
5 years PLUS
Desired Skills:
- medical aid
- claims
- medical aid claims
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years