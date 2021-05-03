Medical Aid Administrator

May 3, 2021

Take on the Administration of a book of clients related to all medical aid onboardings, administration, and claims. Work the hours you need to ensure client satisfaction is achieved.

Personal characteristics:
Humble, Peoples person, Listener, Proactive, Resolved, Determined, Kind, Generous, Empathetic.

Technical Competencies:
Know ALL medical aid administrative processes; understand the Claim processes; know how to get resolutions on behalf of your Clients.

Experience in Medical Aids:
5 years PLUS

Desired Skills:

  • medical aid
  • claims
  • medical aid claims

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

