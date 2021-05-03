ONO Lead (End to End Architect) at Deloitte 3

Urgently looking for ONO Lead (End to End Architect)3-6 months contractSkills
|DATABRICS
|ADW
|Analysis services
|Power BI
|ADF
Responsibilities
|Responsible for end to end ONO CRs and Operations which include application support for Month end , Budget and estimate loads
|Responsible for Supply reporting 2.0 Support
|Responsible for the design of new projects (Data injection for Cashup planning)
|Work closely with product owners to understand the requirement and ensure the right design for the solution
|Work with Scrum master for sprint planning
|Work with Dev ops for the continuous improvement of platform and ensure the delivery of the enhancements
|Work with Data engineers on the data injection implementation
