ONO Lead (End to End Architect) at Deloitte 3

May 3, 2021

Urgently looking for ONO Lead (End to End Architect)3-6 months contractSkills

DATABRICS
ADW
Analysis services
Power BI
ADF

Responsibilities

Responsible for end to end ONO CRs and Operations which include application support for Month end , Budget and estimate loads
Responsible for Supply reporting 2.0 Support
Responsible for the design of new projects (Data injection for Cashup planning)
Work closely with product owners to understand the requirement and ensure the right design for the solution
Work with Scrum master for sprint planning
Work with Dev ops for the continuous improvement of platform and ensure the delivery of the enhancements
Work with Data engineers on the data injection implementation
Responsible for end to end ONO CRs and Operations which include application support for Month end , Budget and estimate loads
Responsible for Supply reporting 2.0 Support
Responsible for the design of new projects (Data injection for Cashup planning)
Work closely with product owners to understand the requirement and ensure the right design for the solution
Work with Scrum master for sprint planning
Work with Dev ops for the continuous improvement of platform and ensure the delivery of the enhancements
Work with Data engineers on the data injection implementation

Desired Skills:

  • ONO
  • Lead
  • End
  • to
  • End
  • Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position