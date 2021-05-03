Principal Network Engineer

Our client is looking for a Principal Network Engineer to join their great team for providing a professional third-line technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.

If you want to build your experience within Multiple Sectors in one of the biggest names in consulting, this role is for you.

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

Certification:

CCIE

CCNP or CCNP-DC minimum.

DevNet Associate or Programming for Network Engineers would be an advantage

5 years mid to senior level networking experience

Skills:

Understanding of TCP/IP and networking protocols

OSPF, EIGRP, QoS and Multicast configuration and troubleshooting understanding

BGP (don’t have to be an expert here)

Working knowledge of Cisco IOS, IOS-XE and NX-OS (Both standalone and ACI mode would be advantage)

Layer 2 networking, including STP, VLANs and port channel/Ether channel technology, etc

Layer 3 networking, including dynamic routing protocols (like the ones mentioned above) and HSRP/VRRP/GLBP/SVI, etc.

Cisco SD-WAN knowledge with OMP routing protocols

Experience with various tools such as Protocol Analyzer, IPAM, RADIUS, etc.

VxLAN knowledge would be advantage

Network Packet captures and analysis (Wireshark)

L4 CCIE level with Exam and Lab completed and 3 years as a CCIE at minimum.

Cisco Datacentre ACI skills.

Experience across WANLANWRLISESDWAN a major advantage

Development/Automation/Scripting knowledge (Python)

.

Desired Skills:

CCIE

CCNP

TCP/IP

Cisco

WAN

LAN

IPAM

RADIUS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position