Quality Assurance Manager at Headhunters

May 3, 2021

A permanent position for an experienced Quality Assurance Manager is available at a manufacturing company in Port Elizabeth.

Minimum Job Requirements:

  • Bachelors Degree in Food Science or Biological Sciences.
  • Minimum 5 years experience in a senior Quality Assurance or Quality Assurance Management role.
  • Minimum 5 years experience in the food manufacturing industry in a Technical / Quality role.

Key Performance Areas:

  • To develop, manage and control the Quality Management System at the company and to ensure that the companys products meet the highest quality standards, customer and compliance requirements.
  • Manage all internal and external audits.
  • Manage and improve all HACCP and related aspects.
  • Manage all non-conformities and investigations.
  • Manage on-site laboratory.
  • Training and development of staff.
  • Manage staff in the Quality Department.

Skills:

  • High level of responsibility and problem-solving skills
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Planning skills
  • Computer literacy: MS Office and email

Knowledge:

  • Ability to maintain high quality standard of work.
  • Root cause analysis.
  • In-depth knowledge of HACCP, GMP, FSSC22000 and Regulatory Requirements.
  • In-depth knowledge of maintaining a Quality Management System.
  • Lead Auditor.

Attributes:

  • Self-motiving, managing a team with a demonstrated ability to work cross functionally and to lead / motivate others.
  • Work under pressure.
  • Train staff at all levels.
  • Problem solving.
  • Work independently and set own work targets.
  • Communicate at all levels.
  • Meet set deadlines.
  • Work overtime when required.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position