Quality Assurance Manager at Headhunters

A permanent position for an experienced Quality Assurance Manager is available at a manufacturing company in Port Elizabeth.

Minimum Job Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Food Science or Biological Sciences.

Minimum 5 years experience in a senior Quality Assurance or Quality Assurance Management role.

Minimum 5 years experience in the food manufacturing industry in a Technical / Quality role.

Key Performance Areas:

To develop, manage and control the Quality Management System at the company and to ensure that the companys products meet the highest quality standards, customer and compliance requirements.

Manage all internal and external audits.

Manage and improve all HACCP and related aspects.

Manage all non-conformities and investigations.

Manage on-site laboratory.

Training and development of staff.

Manage staff in the Quality Department.

Skills:

High level of responsibility and problem-solving skills

Good interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills

Planning skills

Computer literacy: MS Office and email

Knowledge:

Ability to maintain high quality standard of work.

Root cause analysis.

In-depth knowledge of HACCP, GMP, FSSC22000 and Regulatory Requirements.

In-depth knowledge of maintaining a Quality Management System.

Lead Auditor.

Attributes:

Self-motiving, managing a team with a demonstrated ability to work cross functionally and to lead / motivate others.

Work under pressure.

Train staff at all levels.

Problem solving.

Work independently and set own work targets.

Communicate at all levels.

Meet set deadlines.

Work overtime when required.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position