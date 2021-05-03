Quality Assurance Manager at Headhunters

A permanent position for an experienced Quality Assurance Manager is available at a manufacturing company in Port Elizabeth.
Minimum Job Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree in Food Science or Biological Sciences.
- Minimum 5 years experience in a senior Quality Assurance or Quality Assurance Management role.
- Minimum 5 years experience in the food manufacturing industry in a Technical / Quality role.
Key Performance Areas:
- To develop, manage and control the Quality Management System at the company and to ensure that the companys products meet the highest quality standards, customer and compliance requirements.
- Manage all internal and external audits.
- Manage and improve all HACCP and related aspects.
- Manage all non-conformities and investigations.
- Manage on-site laboratory.
- Training and development of staff.
- Manage staff in the Quality Department.
Skills:
- High level of responsibility and problem-solving skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Planning skills
- Computer literacy: MS Office and email
Knowledge:
- Ability to maintain high quality standard of work.
- Root cause analysis.
- In-depth knowledge of HACCP, GMP, FSSC22000 and Regulatory Requirements.
- In-depth knowledge of maintaining a Quality Management System.
- Lead Auditor.
Attributes:
- Self-motiving, managing a team with a demonstrated ability to work cross functionally and to lead / motivate others.
- Work under pressure.
- Train staff at all levels.
- Problem solving.
- Work independently and set own work targets.
- Communicate at all levels.
- Meet set deadlines.
- Work overtime when required.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.