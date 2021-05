Rental Agent

Minimum Requirements and Experience

Matric is essential

Must have a valid drivers license

Assist customers with car rental queries and bookings

Update rental fleet

Assist in running reports for supervisor

Excel experience

Customer service experience a plus

This will be a shift position i.e. (06:00 am 15:00 pm) or (13:00 pm 22:00 pm)

