Sale Rep at Gro Direct

We are looking for Goal orientated, entrepreneurial spirited and focused individuals. We cultivate a win – win environment and are looking to groom and grow individuals within the sales industry.

The selected individuals key focus areas:

Building a network, finding prospective customers and helping ensure those customers understand the value of our products and how they can benefit their families.

Extensive training will be provided. No sales experience necessary, Long term value in term of growth opportunity.

We boast a positive, encouraging and enthusiastic company culture and are looking for individuals who align with our corporate culture.

Requirements

Passed grade 12 and South African ID.

Must be 18 years and older to apply.

High-energy infectious personality with the ability to inspire others to action.

Quick thinking with strong mental fortitude and a goal-driven mentality.

Persuasive, personable personality.

Desired Skills:

Commucation

Customer Service

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

