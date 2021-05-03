Serves as a point of contact for customers with queries about products, orders, and deliveries whilst supporting the sales team and contributing to high-quality customer service to achieve sales targets.
Responsibilities
- Manage sales administration functions
- Process orders via email or phone
- Check data accuracy in orders and invoices
- Contact clients to obtain missing information or answer queries
- Coordinate sales logistics and demand sales planning processes
- Liaise with the Logistics department to ensure timely deliveries
- Maintain and update sales and customer records
- Develop monthly sales reports
- Communicate important feedback from customers internally
- Coordinate reporting on Sales KPI’s
- Ensure sales targets are met and report any deviations
- Stay up-to-date with new products and features
Minimum Qualifications and Skills:
- Matric Certificate
- Post matric qualification in Logistics / Supply Chain / Warehousing
- Proven work experience as a Sales Administrator or related position preferably in a business to the business company (B2B)
- Proficient in MS Office with Advanced Excel (Pivot tables and Vlookup)
- Hands-on experience with CRM software
- Understanding of sales performance metrics
- Finance and accounting knowledge
- Excellent organizational and multitasking skills
- A team player and able to work independently
- Excellent communication and sound interpersonal skills
- Customer service and deadline-driven
Desired Skills:
- Sales Order Administration
- Order Processing
- Sales budgets
- Sales forecasts
- Logistics planning
- Customs procedures
- Pivot Tables
- Advanced Excel
- Fleet coordination
- Sea freight
- Road freight
- Vlookup
- Shipping
- Clearing Agents
- B2B
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Retail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Strategic partner and global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal supplier of glass packaging in the high growth markets of West Africa to the world’s top beverage brands.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund