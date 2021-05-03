Sales Administrator

Serves as a point of contact for customers with queries about products, orders, and deliveries whilst supporting the sales team and contributing to high-quality customer service to achieve sales targets.

Responsibilities

Manage sales administration functions

Process orders via email or phone

Check data accuracy in orders and invoices

Contact clients to obtain missing information or answer queries

Coordinate sales logistics and demand sales planning processes

Liaise with the Logistics department to ensure timely deliveries

Maintain and update sales and customer records

Develop monthly sales reports

Communicate important feedback from customers internally

Coordinate reporting on Sales KPI’s

Ensure sales targets are met and report any deviations

Stay up-to-date with new products and features

Minimum Qualifications and Skills:

Matric Certificate

Post matric qualification in Logistics / Supply Chain / Warehousing

Proven work experience as a Sales Administrator or related position preferably in a business to the business company (B2B)

Proficient in MS Office with Advanced Excel (Pivot tables and Vlookup)

Hands-on experience with CRM software

Understanding of sales performance metrics

Finance and accounting knowledge

Excellent organizational and multitasking skills

A team player and able to work independently

Excellent communication and sound interpersonal skills

Customer service and deadline-driven

Desired Skills:

Sales Order Administration

Order Processing

Sales budgets

Sales forecasts

Logistics planning

Customs procedures

Pivot Tables

Advanced Excel

Fleet coordination

Sea freight

Road freight

Vlookup

Shipping

Clearing Agents

B2B

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Strategic partner and global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal supplier of glass packaging in the high growth markets of West Africa to the world’s top beverage brands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position