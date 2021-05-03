Sales Consultant at Headhunters

Our client, South Africas leading specialist printing, supply management, marketing material, office supplies and labels business, is looking to expand its sales force in the Eastern Cape. Join this dynamic national business and let your sales career soar!

Ideally the successful incumbent should have

Matric, – Grade 12

A Minimum Of 5 Years Sales Experience in The Printing, Labelling or Packaging Industries

A Full Understanding of Printing Processes

Fluency in Both English And Afrikaans

Experience in Dealing with Corporate Accounts with The Ability to Present at Executive Level

Excellent Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Work Well to Deadlines and Be Highly Goal Orientated, Be Energetic and Self-Motivated

High Levels of Accuracy and Standards Of Quality In Work And Dealings With Customers, A Professional Customer Service Orientated Manner

Computer Literacy Is Essential, Especially Ms Word And Excel

Own Transport

The successful incumbent, will report to the Branch Manager and the responsibilities of the position include:

Meeting monthly and annual sales targets, and gross profit targets,

The selling and marketing of the Companys range of products to markets

Servicing existing accounts

Aggressively developing new markets

Handling sales related calls, queries and associated administrative

