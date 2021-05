Sales Consultant (Education) at Business School in Sandton

We are currently looking for sales people from the higher education sector for a leading business school based in Sandton JHB

CTC Market related ( R8,000 – R10,000) plus commission

Requirements

Must have experience selling education courses/degrees telephonically

Should be able to start ASAP

Must be driven, motivated, self-motivated and results orientated, able to meet targets.

Must be well-spoken and well presented

Proven sales track record

Desired Skills:

Education Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Business School in Sandton

