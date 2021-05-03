Sea Logistics Customer Care Expert

Minimum Requirements
- Matric or similar NQF Level
- Apprenticeship / Vocational Course (preferred)
- Other degree / diploma – freight forwarding ( preferred)
- Experience in Sea Logistics and Freight Forwarding (preferred)
- Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken
- Good communication & conflict resolution skills
- Decision making & problem solving skills
- Analytical & organizing skills
Responsibilities
- Customer Care and Satisfaction: to pro-actively advise and consult to ensure customer satisfaction
- Shipment Management: Qualification and entry of customer orders into the operational execution process
- Complaint Management
- Quotation Management: Qualification of customer inquiries, provide KN quotations and updates, set final selling price with individual adjustments within the given price band and in line with the national leeway in decision-making (front-line empowerment)
- Customer On boarding: Inclusion and transfer of customer requirements into the systems; Accompanying (initial) customer order
- Customer Data Management: Maintenance and integration of customer data in the systems
- Operational Customer Relationship Management: knowledge exchange with the sale; establishment of an operative customer relationship (sales support)
- Reporting (creating, refining and reviewing reports)
