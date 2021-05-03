Senior Business Analyst – 18 months Contact

JOB DESCRIPTION
Assessment, motivation, and packaging of credit applications
- Prepare and package credit applications for customers within the allocated area of responsibility for pre-credit assessment, using the guidelines, origination processes and tools:
- Consolidate inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications inclusive of working on a team-basis with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office.
- Submit all completed applications to the Provincial Manager for sign off.
- Submit the recommended applications to Credit.
- Receive the validation report from the Agriculture Specialist.
- Liaise with Credit Analysts in Head Office Credit to align interpretations of assessment analysis, norms and policies.
- Present and support applications at credit committee and influence internal decision-making.
- Ensure that the Commercial Banker and the customer are informed of progress of the application and effectively manage customer expectations in collaboration with the Commercial Banker.
Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Work closely with the Commercial Banker, Agriculture Specialist: Origination and Credit Division in order to achieve the Provincial Offices performance objectives.
- Establish good working relationship with Credit and understand credit assessment requirements.
- Attend meetings as and when required to gain a deeper understanding of portfolio and business process and to maximise the deal origination process and provide constructive feedback to the team in this regard.
- Schedule portfolio discussions to maximise transaction flow and process to address areas of concern.
- Resolve customer queries including, completion of loan applications and updates of account status and general information requests in line with standards of customer service levels and aligned with the Commercial Banker.
Compliance and Risk Management
- Provide a first level quality assurance function on the applicable internal and external statutory requirements, policies and procedures related to the transaction under consideration.
- Escalate issues of concern or risk to the relevant parties and line management.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- NQF Level 5: or
- Relevant three year qualification
- BTech in Credit or Risk Management,
- Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management
- 3-5 years Post qualification experience which will typically include the following
- Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
- Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
- Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment an advantage