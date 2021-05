Senior Business Analyst at Deloitte 3

I am looking for a Senior Business Analyst for one of our clients in the telecommunication sectorContract roleEducation & Training requirements

Minimum 3-year degree/diploma in relevant discipline

Diploma in Business Analysis

Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) or equivalent aligned to BABOK

Certification in Design Thinking and Requirements Facilitation

Minimum of 7 years experience –

Minimum 7 years’ business analysis in solution development lifecycle projects/programmes using BABOK methodology

Working in software or systems development

Supervising project teams

Working in a medium to large organization

telecommunication sector

Desired Skills:

Senior

Business

Analyst

