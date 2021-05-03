Senior Business Analyst at Sabenza IT

May 3, 2021

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Senior Business Analyst with POS experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Essential:

  • 5+ years Business Analysis experience within retail and point of sale
  • Relevant Technical and business acumen in Point of Sale / Service Systems
  • Exposure to Endless Aisle, Digital receipts, Queue Busting, Bring your own device, QSR Hospitality and Self Checkouts
  • Requirement Traceability Management
  • Business Process/ Capability impact assessment
  • Exposure to Non-RSA environment

Skills:

  • 5+ years In-depth knowledge of retail and point of sale.
  • Non-RSA/ Africa Fiscal Legislation knowledge
  • RSA VAT/ Fiscal Legislation knowledge
  • Aris Modelling
  • Business Analysis
  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects.
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment.
  • Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

