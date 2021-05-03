Senior Developer

POSITION: Senior Developer #SDEV

NUMBER OF POSITIONS: x3

LOCATION: Centurion

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

The primary responsibility of a Senior Developer is to perform various development duties including the overseeing of more junior developers, writing and reviewing code, analysing data, contributing to solution design and best practices as well as supporting respective systems on live or 3rd party environments.

REQUIREMENTS:

University degree/diploma in computer science or information systems

Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) or equivalent certification

University degree/diploma in accounting, finance, or business

10+ years software development experience with at least 5 years+ experience doing .Net C# development

A solid understanding and experience in databases can be MSSQL, MYSQL, Hanna or Oracle

A solid understanding and experience of SOA and OOP principles

A solid understanding and experience of N-tier and N-layered architecture

A solid understanding and experience with ASP.net Authentication and Authorization

A solid understanding and experience of ORM technologies

Entity Framework a preference

Experience with Dependency Injection and Inversion of Control beneficial – Specifically Microsoft Unity Container or Autofac

A solid understanding and experience of ASP.Net MVC

A solid understanding and experience in WCF (nServiceBus beneficial)

A solid understanding and experience with Single Page Application (SPA), JavaScript Frameworks and Libraries – Angular recommended

Restful service experience

Experience with the Neo-Security Stack – OAuth, OpenConnectId, Secure token Service, or Microsoft Identity

Experience with Microsoft Open Web Interface (Owin).

Experience in domain-driven design (DDD)

Experience in test-driven development (TDD)

A solid understanding and experience in an ERP and respective API’s – SAP (B1), Evolution highly beneficial

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Deliver Functionality: Implement software according to requirements as specified in functional requirements. Work closely with the business analysts to ensure the correct understanding of the task at hand.

Adopt Architecture: Focus and promote technology that is approved for developing solutions for the business, while following the correct channels to approve and adopt new technology that will improve the stability, scalability of the technology stack and ultimately be adopted by the organization, working closely with the Technology team on this. Ensure technical compatibility.

Promote Standards: Follow, improve, and promote standards, best practices, and methodologies within the development space.

Reuse Code: Promote reuse throughout the organization.

Professional Engagement: Interact and communicate effectively and respectfully with all levels of staff including senior management and customers.

Plan: Assist in the planning of work breakdowns and accurate effort estimates from functional requirements ensuring they are as realistic and all-inclusive as possible.

Support: Analyse, debug, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications. Maintain and support systems once implemented or as needed by the organization. This includes handling of tickets within given SLA’s and communicating effectively on such tickets.

Deployment: Oversee and participate in releasing new systems and ensuring the stability of such systems.

Mentorship: Mentor more junior developers, review code and the implementation thereof while investing time in the growth of those more junior.

Knowledge Share: Invest in your own knowledge as well as the knowledge base of the organization by keeping abreast with technical and industry-related developments.

Timekeeping: Keep accurate logging of your own hours. Be a good steward of your time and the management thereof.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SDEV as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

