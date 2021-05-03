Senior HCBP: GIT/Engineering/ O&A/Investment O

JOB DESCRIPTION
Level Summary
- The Business Partner families exist to act as trusted advisors to the business providing a world class service offering value add advice and solutions that influence the business and drive people agenda across the business.
- Engage with all relevant stakeholders on strategic HC issues.
Scope
- Work with Business Heads to drive the people agenda across the division
- Acts as a catalyst, confronting issues and creating the drive for rapid and continuous change
- Empower people to take accountability of results
Business Partnering
- Work with HC Head to ensure that the people agenda is aligned to business agenda
- Act as generalist performing duties required through knowledge of the organisational strategies, policies, practices and procedures in relation to Recruitment; Talent Management; Performance Management, change management and Employee Relations, workforce planning, and employee engagement,
- Partner with the respective divisions in setting up HC initiatives and priorities
- Build commitment for HC strategies across divisional boundaries and is able to mobilise others into action and delivery
- Work with the business to drive change to build capability and grow talent
- Ensure the effective delivery of all HC services
- Ability to steer individuals, teams and division to solutions and influence the appropriate outcomes
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education and Experience
- Matric
- Relevant B-degree and/ or postgraduate qualification in human capital.
- Minimum 6-8 years HC experience in a medium size or large company in a similar role
- Excellent understanding of Human Capital concepts, practices and procedures aligning to Group HC; Minimum supervision in performing work and projects requiring resilience, focus and big picture thinking