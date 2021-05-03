Senior Health Care Consultant

QUALIFICATIONS, COMPETENCY AND EXPERIENCE

Matric, FAIS Fit & Proper compliant (NQF Level 5, Regulatory Exams) and continuous learning is expected

MS Office proficient and proficiency in English (second language proficiency preferable); driver’s license and own car

3-year experience in Employee Benefits Consulting

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY

TECHNICAL CONSULTING (analyse, strategies and communicate)

Conduct thorough analysis of clients’ overall employee benefits (e.g., medical scheme, retirement fund, group risk, wellness programme, occupational health, expatriation cover etc.) with the objective of quantifying related costs, risks, inefficiencies, duplications, gaps, and business opportunities

Conduct annual review (benefit and cost comparison) of all benefits

Compile a value based, integrated and progressive annual strategy for each client

Propose strategies geared towards mitigating the risks identified, improving efficiencies, and leveraging business opportunities within each client

Compile reports and presentations for various projects. The reports and presentations must be compiled and presented in a manner that demonstrates the value delivered by the company and promotes the combrand

Facilitate/manage meetings (internal and external) with an objective/outcome in mind. Ensure adherence to time allocated, promote interaction and control focus to discussion points

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Ensure execution of strategies and services planned for each year within the time allocated

Ensure compliance to Service Level Agreements and Turn Around Times

Monitor ICU flags (i.e., expiry of contractual term, loss of relationship at executive management and material service failure) and communicate identified concerns to ASI’s senior management. Prioritise service delivery to ICU flagged clients

Develop and maintain a good relationship with the HR/Payroll Team, HR Management, and the Executive Team

Manage elevated service delivery complaints to the best of your capability

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

There will be special projects allocated to you to oversee and manage. You will be required to design a project plan, present the plan to the team involved, delegate tasks and provide progress report to the team

SUPERVISION/MANAGEMENT

Manage a team of Service Consultants by communicating their roles and responsibilities, help them structure their workflow (i.e., weekly project plan) and monitor consultants that are performing under supervision (compliance)

Supervise the Service Consultants in carrying out their duties through weekly workflows and monthly/quarterly performance reviews

Identify areas where Service Consultants require support, training, and development

Manage poor performance though appropriate disciplinary process and action

Drive adherence to compliance by ensuring team follows compliance protocols

CROSS SELLING

Identify cross selling opportunities within your portfolio of clients and create a platform/opportunity for the relevant sales team to close the deal

Target R100k per quarter (R400k per annum)

PROFESSIONALISM

Ensure clear, effective, and professional communication to clients

Always adhere to high standards of quality and professionalism (punctuality, formal dress code, professional written and verbal communication etc

Comply with FAIS code of conduct

Adhere to company’s ‘Style Guide’ protocol, ensure that all external communication is peer reviewed before sending

Treat clients with dignity and respect

Keep workstation neat, orderly, and tidy

Work collaboratively and efficiently with other team members and provide support where required

Live by the company’s core values

Desired Skills:

Communication

Cross selling

Project Managemet

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client who is in the Financial Services, we are looking to hire a talented SENIOR CONSULTANT: HEALTHCARE to join our team. If you’re hard-working, dedicated and willing to roll up your sleeves in order to get a result, this is a great place to grow your career.

Learn more/Apply for this position