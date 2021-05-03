Senior Health Care Consultant

QUALIFICATIONS, COMPETENCY AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric, FAIS Fit & Proper compliant (NQF Level 5, Regulatory Exams) and continuous learning is expected
- MS Office proficient and proficiency in English (second language proficiency preferable); driver’s license and own car
- 3-year experience in Employee Benefits Consulting
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY
TECHNICAL CONSULTING (analyse, strategies and communicate)
- Conduct thorough analysis of clients’ overall employee benefits (e.g., medical scheme, retirement fund, group risk, wellness programme, occupational health, expatriation cover etc.) with the objective of quantifying related costs, risks, inefficiencies, duplications, gaps, and business opportunities
- Conduct annual review (benefit and cost comparison) of all benefits
- Compile a value based, integrated and progressive annual strategy for each client
- Propose strategies geared towards mitigating the risks identified, improving efficiencies, and leveraging business opportunities within each client
- Compile reports and presentations for various projects. The reports and presentations must be compiled and presented in a manner that demonstrates the value delivered by the company and promotes the combrand
- Facilitate/manage meetings (internal and external) with an objective/outcome in mind. Ensure adherence to time allocated, promote interaction and control focus to discussion points
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
- Ensure execution of strategies and services planned for each year within the time allocated
- Ensure compliance to Service Level Agreements and Turn Around Times
- Monitor ICU flags (i.e., expiry of contractual term, loss of relationship at executive management and material service failure) and communicate identified concerns to ASI’s senior management. Prioritise service delivery to ICU flagged clients
- Develop and maintain a good relationship with the HR/Payroll Team, HR Management, and the Executive Team
- Manage elevated service delivery complaints to the best of your capability
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
There will be special projects allocated to you to oversee and manage. You will be required to design a project plan, present the plan to the team involved, delegate tasks and provide progress report to the team
SUPERVISION/MANAGEMENT
- Manage a team of Service Consultants by communicating their roles and responsibilities, help them structure their workflow (i.e., weekly project plan) and monitor consultants that are performing under supervision (compliance)
- Supervise the Service Consultants in carrying out their duties through weekly workflows and monthly/quarterly performance reviews
- Identify areas where Service Consultants require support, training, and development
- Manage poor performance though appropriate disciplinary process and action
- Drive adherence to compliance by ensuring team follows compliance protocols
CROSS SELLING
Identify cross selling opportunities within your portfolio of clients and create a platform/opportunity for the relevant sales team to close the deal
Target R100k per quarter (R400k per annum)
PROFESSIONALISM
- Ensure clear, effective, and professional communication to clients
- Always adhere to high standards of quality and professionalism (punctuality, formal dress code, professional written and verbal communication etc
- Comply with FAIS code of conduct
- Adhere to company’s ‘Style Guide’ protocol, ensure that all external communication is peer reviewed before sending
- Treat clients with dignity and respect
- Keep workstation neat, orderly, and tidy
- Work collaboratively and efficiently with other team members and provide support where required
- Live by the company’s core values
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Cross selling
- Project Managemet
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client who is in the Financial Services, we are looking to hire a talented SENIOR CONSULTANT: HEALTHCARE to join our team. If you’re hard-working, dedicated and willing to roll up your sleeves in order to get a result, this is a great place to grow your career.