Senior Operations / Supply Chain Manager – Enginee

A leading global Water Technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions regarding various water challenges on a global basis requires the above to manage all operations within the factory ensuring that products are strategically introduced into the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services and agricultural markets.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification in either Engineering or Industrial Engineering or Mechanical or Business or Supply Chain or related is pref.

Previous experience working as a Senior Operations / Supply Chain Manager within an engineering or related environment is essential.

Demonstrated leadership and management skills, including ability to effectively coach, motivate, empower, develop and evaluate employees.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in lean manufacturing and Six Sigma is essential.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to effectively interact with all levels of external and internal customers.

Excellent communication, leadership and organizational skills and a high level of personal and professional integrity.

Proficiency in managing and facilitating teams through problem solving and conflict resolutions.

Capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously in a structured manner.

Previous experience managing and taking ownership of a production / factory site as well as warehousing and supply chain for this company.

The successful candidate must be able to run the entire operations side as a business.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Define and lead the Africa manufacturing operations strategy for the region, in line with the Africa regional strategy.

Oversee all manufacturing site operations and maintenance across the Africa region, including the future expansion of assembly and manufacturing to other countries / sites.

Optimise the collaboration with the global procurement, strategic sourcing and the Indian tech centre as well as other manufacturing sites, to ensure the region benefits where ever possible from the global infrastructure.

Lead a motivated, diverse team to deliver the best-in-class operational standards across the region, ensuring talent is identified and developed and succession planning goals are established and met.

Set the annual regional operations business plan, and drive a continuous improvement mindset throughout the function, ensuring that the regional year over year operational improvements are realised.

Play a key part in the localization of product across the region, to support local sales activities.

Manage the regional inventory turn performance goals, adjusting as required to ensure achievement.

Direct the regional team to estimate manufacturing capacity, production and materials control, warehousing and site facilities, maintenance and other manufacturing support activities.

Manage the regional EHS and maintenance resources, ensuring high standards of safety and ethics at all times.

Manage the regional operations budget to ensure optimal value and efficiency.

Create strategies or initiatives to balance short-term requirements with long-range business plans responsible to coordinate and allocate headcount and resources within the matrix organisation.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

