Senior Software Developer

Software Developer who will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs.
- Design and develop complex UI that focuses on user experience and interaction
- Improve existing UI that is outdated by introducing new technology that will modernize the user experience
- Assist Back End developers to provide a seamless integration between Back End and Front End
Qualifications
- BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification
Stack Skills
- 4 years’ experience using C#
- 4 years’ experience using ASP.NET (MVC)
- 4 years’ experience using Angular is a must
- 4 years’ experience using AzureDevOps
- 4 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server
- 4 years’ experience using TTD (Test Driven Development)
- 4 years’ experience using SOLID Principles
- 4 years’ experience using. WebAPI. netCore Framework
- Azure, Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App & Windows Phone development would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- Angular
- Solid Principles
- UI
- UX
- Development Of Enterprise Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Mobile Phone
- Group Life Assurance