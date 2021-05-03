Senior Software Developer

May 3, 2021

Software Developer who will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs.

  • Design and develop complex UI that focuses on user experience and interaction
  • Improve existing UI that is outdated by introducing new technology that will modernize the user experience
  • Assist Back End developers to provide a seamless integration between Back End and Front End

Qualifications

  • BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification

Stack Skills

  • 4 years’ experience using C#
  • 4 years’ experience using ASP.NET (MVC)
  • 4 years’ experience using Angular is a must
  • 4 years’ experience using AzureDevOps
  • 4 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server
  • 4 years’ experience using TTD (Test Driven Development)
  • 4 years’ experience using SOLID Principles
  • 4 years’ experience using. WebAPI. netCore Framework
  • Azure, Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App & Windows Phone development would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Azure
  • Angular
  • Solid Principles
  • UI
  • UX
  • Development Of Enterprise Software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Mobile Phone
  • Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position