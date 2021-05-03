Senior Software Developer

Software Developer who will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs.

Design and develop complex UI that focuses on user experience and interaction

Improve existing UI that is outdated by introducing new technology that will modernize the user experience

Assist Back End developers to provide a seamless integration between Back End and Front End

Qualifications

BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification

Stack Skills

4 years’ experience using C#

4 years’ experience using ASP.NET (MVC)

4 years’ experience using Angular is a must

4 years’ experience using AzureDevOps

4 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server

4 years’ experience using TTD (Test Driven Development)

4 years’ experience using SOLID Principles

4 years’ experience using. WebAPI. netCore Framework

Azure, Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App & Windows Phone development would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure

Angular

Solid Principles

UI

UX

Development Of Enterprise Software

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Mobile Phone

Group Life Assurance

