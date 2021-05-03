Senior Strategic Sourcing Manager

Purpose of this role

This role will lead and manage the mainstream Procurement work from a strategic implementation including managing day-to-day deliverables and the team. This role is vital in business partnering and setting up the strategic procurement frameworks, policies, procedures, stakeholder relationship management and structures to deliver a high quality and value service.

Direct reports: 4 or 5 and will fluctuate depending on the needs from business

Education and Experience

Min 5 to 7 years strategic sourcing and procurement management experience

Degree in supply chain and/ or similar

Management and/ or similar advantageous

Requirements:

Knowledge and skills

Commercial acumen and aptitude

Strategic focus

Development of business partnering

SLA management

Performance & value delivery management.

Development of frameworks, policies and processes. Consistency and sustainability are key.

Stakeholder management

Centralised group-wide procurement alignment including Emerging Markets

Category management (team balance)

Staff performance management

Strong problem-solving ability

Solution driven

Supplier performance management and escalations

Strategic negotiations

Business understanding

Ability to assimilate business needs and integrate with procurement process

Budget management for operational expenditure

Facilitates business risk management

Continuous process improvement

Key performance areas

Structure the procurement team to deliver on the demand and embed best practise procurement processes in day-to-day business operations

Proper category planning to influence transformation targets

Risk management and supplier relationship management

Set up reporting structure/ templates and maintain on live system

Set up contract’s management structure

Setup clear principles for all business assignments with minimum criteria for risk and compliance monitoring

Develop a strong proactive business scoping capability

Set up live category planning dashboards

Integrate and align new processes into the Procure-to-Pay system

Manage key/ strategic end-to-end tender process and negotiations

Maintain an SLA meeting structure with multiple stakeholders

Develop an advice lead and client centric team

Create, agree and standardise insightful reporting dashboards for busines

Ensure that procurement leads influence business to spend with the correct

suppliers in order to achieve greater TMPS scores

Continuously improve and educate business on procurement processes

Keep the Executive, CFO and Head abreast of all developments in the division

Manage and drive the quarterly management meeting with the Executive, CFO, Head and other relevant stakeholders

Propose recommendations and solutions when faced with difficult stakeholders and contentious matters

To apply for this great opportunity with a very notable company that are leaders in the financial services sector; submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter and profile to theresas#geotech DOTcoDOTza

Desired Skills:

Procurement

Strategic Sourcing

Procurement Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

