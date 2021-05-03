Senior Strategic Sourcing Manager

Purpose of this role
This role will lead and manage the mainstream Procurement work from a strategic implementation including managing day-to-day deliverables and the team. This role is vital in business partnering and setting up the strategic procurement frameworks, policies, procedures, stakeholder relationship management and structures to deliver a high quality and value service.
Direct reports: 4 or 5 and will fluctuate depending on the needs from business

Education and Experience

  • Min 5 to 7 years strategic sourcing and procurement management experience
  • Degree in supply chain and/ or similar
  • Management and/ or similar advantageous

Requirements:
Knowledge and skills

  • Commercial acumen and aptitude
  • Strategic focus
  • Development of business partnering
  • SLA management
  • Performance & value delivery management.
  • Development of frameworks, policies and processes. Consistency and sustainability are key.
  • Stakeholder management
  • Centralised group-wide procurement alignment including Emerging Markets
  • Category management (team balance)
  • Staff performance management
  • Strong problem-solving ability
  • Solution driven
  • Supplier performance management and escalations
  • Strategic negotiations

Business understanding

  • Ability to assimilate business needs and integrate with procurement process
  • Budget management for operational expenditure
  • Facilitates business risk management
  • Continuous process improvement

Key performance areas

  • Structure the procurement team to deliver on the demand and embed best practise procurement processes in day-to-day business operations
  • Proper category planning to influence transformation targets
  • Risk management and supplier relationship management
  • Set up reporting structure/ templates and maintain on live system
  • Set up contract’s management structure
  • Setup clear principles for all business assignments with minimum criteria for risk and compliance monitoring
  • Develop a strong proactive business scoping capability
  • Set up live category planning dashboards
  • Integrate and align new processes into the Procure-to-Pay system
  • Manage key/ strategic end-to-end tender process and negotiations
  • Maintain an SLA meeting structure with multiple stakeholders
  • Develop an advice lead and client centric team
  • Create, agree and standardise insightful reporting dashboards for busines
  • Ensure that procurement leads influence business to spend with the correct
  • suppliers in order to achieve greater TMPS scores
  • Continuously improve and educate business on procurement processes
  • Keep the Executive, CFO and Head abreast of all developments in the division
  • Manage and drive the quarterly management meeting with the Executive, CFO, Head and other relevant stakeholders
  • Propose recommendations and solutions when faced with difficult stakeholders and contentious matters

Desired Skills:

  • Procurement
  • Strategic Sourcing
  • Procurement Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

