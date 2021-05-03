Senior Strategic Sourcing Manager
Purpose of this role
This role will lead and manage the mainstream Procurement work from a strategic implementation including managing day-to-day deliverables and the team. This role is vital in business partnering and setting up the strategic procurement frameworks, policies, procedures, stakeholder relationship management and structures to deliver a high quality and value service.
Direct reports: 4 or 5 and will fluctuate depending on the needs from business
Education and Experience
- Min 5 to 7 years strategic sourcing and procurement management experience
- Degree in supply chain and/ or similar
- Management and/ or similar advantageous
Requirements:
Knowledge and skills
- Commercial acumen and aptitude
- Strategic focus
- Development of business partnering
- SLA management
- Performance & value delivery management.
- Development of frameworks, policies and processes. Consistency and sustainability are key.
- Stakeholder management
- Centralised group-wide procurement alignment including Emerging Markets
- Category management (team balance)
- Staff performance management
- Strong problem-solving ability
- Solution driven
- Supplier performance management and escalations
- Strategic negotiations
Business understanding
- Ability to assimilate business needs and integrate with procurement process
- Budget management for operational expenditure
- Facilitates business risk management
- Continuous process improvement
Key performance areas
- Structure the procurement team to deliver on the demand and embed best practise procurement processes in day-to-day business operations
- Proper category planning to influence transformation targets
- Risk management and supplier relationship management
- Set up reporting structure/ templates and maintain on live system
- Set up contract’s management structure
- Setup clear principles for all business assignments with minimum criteria for risk and compliance monitoring
- Develop a strong proactive business scoping capability
- Set up live category planning dashboards
- Integrate and align new processes into the Procure-to-Pay system
- Manage key/ strategic end-to-end tender process and negotiations
- Maintain an SLA meeting structure with multiple stakeholders
- Develop an advice lead and client centric team
- Create, agree and standardise insightful reporting dashboards for busines
- Ensure that procurement leads influence business to spend with the correct
- suppliers in order to achieve greater TMPS scores
- Continuously improve and educate business on procurement processes
- Keep the Executive, CFO and Head abreast of all developments in the division
- Manage and drive the quarterly management meeting with the Executive, CFO, Head and other relevant stakeholders
- Propose recommendations and solutions when faced with difficult stakeholders and contentious matters
To apply for this great opportunity with a very notable company that are leaders in the financial services sector; submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter and profile
