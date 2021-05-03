Senior to Intermediate Backend Developer – Melrose Arch – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: This is the definition of a winning formula! A team of curios, self-starters that are skilled in jumping into new situations with few guardrails and make thinks better are looking for an exceptionally skilled backend developer.

This team really is licensed to WIN: they are expanding across 8 countries in Africa now + the list is getting longer! You will produce quality code across all projects among a great bunch of people; the environment is fast paced + challenging, allowing you to learn as well as share/teach and engage!

To join this team, you will need:

4+ years’ experience in C# 6.0

RESTful API Development using .NET Core (2+ years’ experience)

Elastic Stack

Azure DevOps CI/CD

NodeJS Development Experience

MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB)

Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Angular 4+, React)

In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, Redis, NCache)

Development Experience in Microservices

Unit Testing

The following will be highly advantageous:

CMS Exposure (Kentico, Netlify, Strapi, Ghost)

Understanding of Agile Methodologies (Scrum & Kanban)

Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog)

Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP

Exposure to OAuth

ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)

Nuget Development

Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)

