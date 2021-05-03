Service Manager / Controller / Logistics

Our client is looking for a qualified Client Service Manager within Logistics/Procurement, who has experience in face to face interaction with clients. Candidate must have international freight experience especially in Export, Forwarding and Clearing (open and close files)
Requirements:
- Matric
- Diploma in Logistics or Procurement
- 7 – 10 years experience International Freight Logistics (Primarily exports)
- Computer literate, experience with CargoWise
Duties:
- Customer Revenue Margins
- Customer Revenue: Basket size
- Customer OTIF Order Fulfilment (On time in Full)
- Professional client engagement experience, operational support & oversight of work quality, ethos, communication, and values
- Endorse and provide continuous improvement initiatives to improve team performance
- Accountability for the accuracy of work performed by Operations
- Revenue generated on allocated files / customers (Overall & Margin)
- Assistance in compiling Estimates and driving new business strategies with Estimates to promote growth.
- Recruitment: sourcing new talent
- Order Management – by exception in CargoWise
- Overall responsibility for 100% accuracy of invoice charges
If no response in one week please consider your application unsuccessful