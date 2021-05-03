Service Manager / Controller / Logistics

May 3, 2021

Our client is looking for a qualified Client Service Manager within Logistics/Procurement, who has experience in face to face interaction with clients. Candidate must have international freight experience especially in Export, Forwarding and Clearing (open and close files)

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Diploma in Logistics or Procurement
  • 7 – 10 years experience International Freight Logistics (Primarily exports)
  • Computer literate, experience with CargoWise

Duties:

  • Customer Revenue Margins
  • Customer Revenue: Basket size
  • Customer OTIF Order Fulfilment (On time in Full)
  • Professional client engagement experience, operational support & oversight of work quality, ethos, communication, and values
  • Endorse and provide continuous improvement initiatives to improve team performance
  • Accountability for the accuracy of work performed by Operations
  • Revenue generated on allocated files / customers (Overall & Margin)
  • Assistance in compiling Estimates and driving new business strategies with Estimates to promote growth.
  • Recruitment: sourcing new talent
  • Order Management – by exception in CargoWise
  • Overall responsibility for 100% accuracy of invoice charges

If no response in one week please consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position