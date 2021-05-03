Service Manager / Controller / Logistics

Our client is looking for a qualified Client Service Manager within Logistics/Procurement, who has experience in face to face interaction with clients. Candidate must have international freight experience especially in Export, Forwarding and Clearing (open and close files)

Requirements:

Matric

Diploma in Logistics or Procurement

7 – 10 years experience International Freight Logistics (Primarily exports)

Computer literate, experience with CargoWise

Duties:

Customer Revenue Margins

Customer Revenue: Basket size

Customer OTIF Order Fulfilment (On time in Full)

Professional client engagement experience, operational support & oversight of work quality, ethos, communication, and values

Endorse and provide continuous improvement initiatives to improve team performance

Accountability for the accuracy of work performed by Operations

Revenue generated on allocated files / customers (Overall & Margin)

Assistance in compiling Estimates and driving new business strategies with Estimates to promote growth.

Recruitment: sourcing new talent

Order Management – by exception in CargoWise

Overall responsibility for 100% accuracy of invoice charges

If no response in one week please consider your application unsuccessful

