SHEQ Manager (Safety and Health) to lo lead the SHEQ Team in providing a totally integrated SHEQ function to the site and to influence Site Management to embed a culture of SHEQ excellence.
The role:
- Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department through effective use of the Toolbox
- Utilise the Information Management System (IMS) to analyse, identify trends, initiate, mitigate, investigate and report SHEQ status
- Lead SHEQ projects
- Drive SHEQ projects
- Implement SHEQ Projects
- Empower subordinates through well selected and directed training to provide a superior SHEQ service to their clients
- Manage the Department
- Through exemplary leadership direct, evaluate and advise the site on the implementation, application and maintenance of Legislative requirements and the mines SHEQ Systems and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
- Initiate, investigate and direct SHEQ focus points and report on pro-active energy status of Near Miss Reporting, Safe Behaviour Observations, Layered Audits, Planned and Critical Task Observations, Pro-active Significant Incident Reporting and Close-out status of corrective actions.
- Identify external SHEQ requirements and determine the impact they may have on the site
- Align the site to the mines Behavioural Expectations
- Develop, align and implement SHEQ related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), One
- Maintain ISO and OHSAS Certification
- Report on the Performance of site SHEQ Management Systems
Requirements:
- B-Tech in Safety Management or Degree in Environmental Management. Chemical, Metallurgical Engineering Degrees or National Diplomas will also be considered
- At least 8 Years prior practical experience in (Smelters/Mining/Heavy Engineering Industry) with at least 5 years relevant experience as Manager in the SHEQ fraternity, preferably in a SHEQ managerial position
If you have no had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
