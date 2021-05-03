Sheq Manager

SHEQ Manager (Safety and Health) to lo lead the SHEQ Team in providing a totally integrated SHEQ function to the site and to influence Site Management to embed a culture of SHEQ excellence.

The role:

Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department through effective use of the Toolbox

Utilise the Information Management System (IMS) to analyse, identify trends, initiate, mitigate, investigate and report SHEQ status

Lead SHEQ projects

Drive SHEQ projects

Implement SHEQ Projects

Empower subordinates through well selected and directed training to provide a superior SHEQ service to their clients

Manage the Department

Through exemplary leadership direct, evaluate and advise the site on the implementation, application and maintenance of Legislative requirements and the mines SHEQ Systems and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Initiate, investigate and direct SHEQ focus points and report on pro-active energy status of Near Miss Reporting, Safe Behaviour Observations, Layered Audits, Planned and Critical Task Observations, Pro-active Significant Incident Reporting and Close-out status of corrective actions.

Identify external SHEQ requirements and determine the impact they may have on the site

Align the site to the mines Behavioural Expectations

Develop, align and implement SHEQ related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), One

Maintain ISO and OHSAS Certification

Report on the Performance of site SHEQ Management Systems

Requirements:

B-Tech in Safety Management or Degree in Environmental Management. Chemical, Metallurgical Engineering Degrees or National Diplomas will also be considered

At least 8 Years prior practical experience in (Smelters/Mining/Heavy Engineering Industry) with at least 5 years relevant experience as Manager in the SHEQ fraternity, preferably in a SHEQ managerial position

Desired Skills:

sheq

HSE Management Systems

Health & Safety

Environmental Compliance

