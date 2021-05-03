Sheq Manager

May 3, 2021

SHEQ Manager (Safety and Health) to lo lead the SHEQ Team in providing a totally integrated SHEQ function to the site and to influence Site Management to embed a culture of SHEQ excellence.
The role:

  • Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department through effective use of the Toolbox
  • Utilise the Information Management System (IMS) to analyse, identify trends, initiate, mitigate, investigate and report SHEQ status
  • Lead SHEQ projects
  • Drive SHEQ projects
  • Implement SHEQ Projects
  • Empower subordinates through well selected and directed training to provide a superior SHEQ service to their clients
  • Manage the Department
  • Through exemplary leadership direct, evaluate and advise the site on the implementation, application and maintenance of Legislative requirements and the mines SHEQ Systems and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
  • Initiate, investigate and direct SHEQ focus points and report on pro-active energy status of Near Miss Reporting, Safe Behaviour Observations, Layered Audits, Planned and Critical Task Observations, Pro-active Significant Incident Reporting and Close-out status of corrective actions.
  • Identify external SHEQ requirements and determine the impact they may have on the site
  • Align the site to the mines Behavioural Expectations
  • Develop, align and implement SHEQ related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), One
  • Maintain ISO and OHSAS Certification
  • Report on the Performance of site SHEQ Management Systems

Requirements:

  • B-Tech in Safety Management or Degree in Environmental Management. Chemical, Metallurgical Engineering Degrees or National Diplomas will also be considered
  • At least 8 Years prior practical experience in (Smelters/Mining/Heavy Engineering Industry) with at least 5 years relevant experience as Manager in the SHEQ fraternity, preferably in a SHEQ managerial position

Desired Skills:

  • sheq
  • HSE Management Systems
  • Health & Safety
  • Environmental Compliance

