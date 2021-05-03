Our client a global manufacturer and a designer of ammunition is urgently looking to employ an experienced Shipping Coordinator
Location: Firgrove Rural, Somerset West
Requirements:
- Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Shipping /Maritime/Logistics/Transportation or related qualification.
- Drivers license is a minimum requirement
- Minimum 8 years experience in Shipping, Logistics, and/or Transportation environment.
- Minimum 5 years experience in Shipping, Logistics, or Transportation environment.
- 5 years proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation, and managing Outbound logistics through exports.
- 5-years proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation, and managing Inbound logistics through imports.
- Understanding of handling dangerous and/or flammable goods will be an added advantage.
- Experience in managing the 12-month rolling outbound shipping plan.
- Good knowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards, and INCOTERMS.
- Knowledge, understanding, and transactional exposure on ERP systems.
- Knowledge of SAP would be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of processes, administration, procedures, quality, production, products, maintenance, and safety requirements.
- Extensive experience in managing and establishing the best communication relations with Transport & Freight Forwarder service providers.
- Understanding of handling dangerous goods and/or flammables will be an added advantage.
- Extensive knowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards, and INCOTERMS (latest).
- Knowledge, understanding, and transactional exposure on ERP systems.
- Knowledge of SAP would be an added advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Map and review the shipping plan in line with the financial sales plan as well as Consolidate quarterly shipping plan to reduce shipping costs.
- Monitor shipping budget on monthly expenses by comparison of Budgeted values per project.
- Manage & Monitor all aspects of methods of shipping and/or distribution with the ultimate goal of improving efficiency, thus generating higher profits for the company.
- Render logistics support to new requirements or potential orders such as shipping option details and any special requirements.
- Propose shipping solutions for local and external customers/clients.
- Experience in Operational SLA management of 3rd party service providers – forwarding & clearing agents, vessel agents, road transport service providers, container suppliers.
- Experience in managing all customs submissions and documentation pertaining to materials/components in the Rebate Store. Point of Contact with SARS/Customs for the Rebate Store will be an added advantage.
- Responsible for preparing Shipping presentations for monthly reporting & as when required to support Project Planning