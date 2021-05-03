Shipping Coordinator

May 3, 2021

Our client a global manufacturer and a designer of ammunition is urgently looking to employ an experienced Shipping Coordinator

Location: Firgrove Rural, Somerset West

Requirements:

  • Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Shipping /Maritime/Logistics/Transportation or related qualification.
  • Drivers license is a minimum requirement
  • Minimum 8 years experience in Shipping, Logistics, and/or Transportation environment.
  • Understanding of handling dangerous and/or flammable goods will be an added advantage.
  • Experience in managing the 12-month rolling outbound shipping plan.
  • Good knowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards, and INCOTERMS.
  • Knowledge, understanding, and transactional exposure on ERP systems.
  • Knowledge of SAP would be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of processes, administration, procedures, quality, production, products, maintenance, and safety requirements.
  • Extensive experience in managing and establishing the best communication relations with Transport & Freight Forwarder service providers.
Responsibilities:

  • Map and review the shipping plan in line with the financial sales plan as well as Consolidate quarterly shipping plan to reduce shipping costs.
  • Monitor shipping budget on monthly expenses by comparison of Budgeted values per project.
  • Manage & Monitor all aspects of methods of shipping and/or distribution with the ultimate goal of improving efficiency, thus generating higher profits for the company.
  • Render logistics support to new requirements or potential orders such as shipping option details and any special requirements.
  • Propose shipping solutions for local and external customers/clients.
  • Experience in Operational SLA management of 3rd party service providers – forwarding & clearing agents, vessel agents, road transport service providers, container suppliers.
  • Experience in managing all customs submissions and documentation pertaining to materials/components in the Rebate Store. Point of Contact with SARS/Customs for the Rebate Store will be an added advantage.
  • Responsible for preparing Shipping presentations for monthly reporting & as when required to support Project Planning

