Shipping Coordinator

Our client a global manufacturer and a designer of ammunition is urgently looking to employ an experienced Shipping Coordinator

Location: Firgrove Rural, Somerset West

Requirements:

Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Shipping /Maritime/Logistics/Transportation or related qualification.

Drivers license is a minimum requirement

Minimum 8 years experience in Shipping, Logistics, and/or Transportation environment.

Minimum 5 years experience in Shipping, Logistics, or Transportation environment.

5 years proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation, and managing Outbound logistics through exports.

5-years proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation, and managing Inbound logistics through imports.

Understanding of handling dangerous and/or flammable goods will be an added advantage.

Experience in managing the 12-month rolling outbound shipping plan.

Good knowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards, and INCOTERMS.

Knowledge, understanding, and transactional exposure on ERP systems.

Knowledge of SAP would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of processes, administration, procedures, quality, production, products, maintenance, and safety requirements.

Extensive experience in managing and establishing the best communication relations with Transport & Freight Forwarder service providers.

Understanding of handling dangerous goods and/or flammables will be an added advantage.

Extensive knowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards, and INCOTERMS (latest).

Knowledge, understanding, and transactional exposure on ERP systems.

Knowledge of SAP would be an added advantage.

Responsibilities:

Map and review the shipping plan in line with the financial sales plan as well as Consolidate quarterly shipping plan to reduce shipping costs.

Monitor shipping budget on monthly expenses by comparison of Budgeted values per project.

Manage & Monitor all aspects of methods of shipping and/or distribution with the ultimate goal of improving efficiency, thus generating higher profits for the company.

Render logistics support to new requirements or potential orders such as shipping option details and any special requirements.

Propose shipping solutions for local and external customers/clients.

Experience in Operational SLA management of 3rd party service providers – forwarding & clearing agents, vessel agents, road transport service providers, container suppliers.

Experience in managing all customs submissions and documentation pertaining to materials/components in the Rebate Store. Point of Contact with SARS/Customs for the Rebate Store will be an added advantage.

Responsible for preparing Shipping presentations for monthly reporting & as when required to support Project Planning

Learn more/Apply for this position