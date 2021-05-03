Site Manager at Ecowize

May 3, 2021

Purpose:
Manage and support operations on site.

Job Responsibility:

  • Manage and coordinate all operational functions.
  • Ensure that Ecowize delivers a food-safe site.
  • Attend monthly meetings with the Area Manager to discuss all aspects of the site such as progress reports, client feedback and team performance, aggregate hygiene reports, and budgets.
  • Use information obtained at the site to complete inspections, micros, audits, and customer feedback.
  • Be accountable for the root cause analysis.
  • Conduct and report meetings with Supervisors and Team Leaders.
  • Managing of site budgets including stock control and monitoring of equipment, consumables, and uniforms. Compile a monthly financial report on the income (profit) and expenditure of the site.
  • Complete Operational documentation and procedures.
  • Utilize and maintain operational machinery, equipment, and technology.
  • Address staff issues with the supervisors and liaise with the HR department.
  • Manage individuals and team performance and identify any areas of improvement.
  • Manage the workplace’s climate and culture and maintain a healthy work environment.
  • Coach and mentor staff and continuously develop their skills.
  • Ensure that timesheets and staff rosters are completed and stored.
  • Ensure that all Safety and Security policies and procedures are adhered to.
  • Make any recommendations to improve the process and maintenance of systems.
  • Deliver on customer satisfaction.
  • Ensure internal audits and follow-up audits are conducted.
  • Draft compliance reports for the various sites.
  • Raising non – conformances of micros out of specification and following up on NCR’s
  • Liaising with clients and external suppliers.
  • Advise on any HR related queries as and when required.
  • Attend weekly Operations meeting for the region.
  • Coordinate disciplinary, grievance and appeal hearings.
  • Collate Voice Scorecard reports on a quarterly basis.
  • Assist with recruitment for the region as the need arises.
  • Assist with coordinating training interventions at site level.

Desired Skills:

  • Safety Management
  • Site Management
  • Site Clearance
  • Managing staff
  • Organising Labour

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Cleaning & Housekeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Ecowize is an international Hygiene and Sanitation company renowned for continual improvement and technological innovation. We are synonymous with high performance, high compliance cleaning solutions and as a result, have become a leading international specialised hygiene and sanitation, service provider.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Bonus
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position