Site Manager at Ecowize

Purpose:

Manage and support operations on site.

Job Responsibility:

Manage and coordinate all operational functions.

Ensure that Ecowize delivers a food-safe site.

Attend monthly meetings with the Area Manager to discuss all aspects of the site such as progress reports, client feedback and team performance, aggregate hygiene reports, and budgets.

Use information obtained at the site to complete inspections, micros, audits, and customer feedback.

Be accountable for the root cause analysis.

Conduct and report meetings with Supervisors and Team Leaders.

Managing of site budgets including stock control and monitoring of equipment, consumables, and uniforms. Compile a monthly financial report on the income (profit) and expenditure of the site.

Complete Operational documentation and procedures.

Utilize and maintain operational machinery, equipment, and technology.

Address staff issues with the supervisors and liaise with the HR department.

Manage individuals and team performance and identify any areas of improvement.

Manage the workplace’s climate and culture and maintain a healthy work environment.

Coach and mentor staff and continuously develop their skills.

Ensure that timesheets and staff rosters are completed and stored.

Ensure that all Safety and Security policies and procedures are adhered to.

Make any recommendations to improve the process and maintenance of systems.

Deliver on customer satisfaction.

Ensure internal audits and follow-up audits are conducted.

Draft compliance reports for the various sites.

Raising non – conformances of micros out of specification and following up on NCR’s

Liaising with clients and external suppliers.

Advise on any HR related queries as and when required.

Attend weekly Operations meeting for the region.

Coordinate disciplinary, grievance and appeal hearings.

Collate Voice Scorecard reports on a quarterly basis.

Assist with recruitment for the region as the need arises.

Assist with coordinating training interventions at site level.

Desired Skills:

Safety Management

Site Management

Site Clearance

Managing staff

Organising Labour

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Cleaning & Housekeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Ecowize is an international Hygiene and Sanitation company renowned for continual improvement and technological innovation. We are synonymous with high performance, high compliance cleaning solutions and as a result, have become a leading international specialised hygiene and sanitation, service provider.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

