Site Manager at Ecowize

Purpose:
Manage and support operations on site.
Job Responsibility:
- Manage and coordinate all operational functions.
- Ensure that Ecowize delivers a food-safe site.
- Attend monthly meetings with the Area Manager to discuss all aspects of the site such as progress reports, client feedback and team performance, aggregate hygiene reports, and budgets.
- Use information obtained at the site to complete inspections, micros, audits, and customer feedback.
- Be accountable for the root cause analysis.
- Conduct and report meetings with Supervisors and Team Leaders.
- Managing of site budgets including stock control and monitoring of equipment, consumables, and uniforms. Compile a monthly financial report on the income (profit) and expenditure of the site.
- Complete Operational documentation and procedures.
- Utilize and maintain operational machinery, equipment, and technology.
- Address staff issues with the supervisors and liaise with the HR department.
- Manage individuals and team performance and identify any areas of improvement.
- Manage the workplace’s climate and culture and maintain a healthy work environment.
- Coach and mentor staff and continuously develop their skills.
- Ensure that timesheets and staff rosters are completed and stored.
- Ensure that all Safety and Security policies and procedures are adhered to.
- Make any recommendations to improve the process and maintenance of systems.
- Deliver on customer satisfaction.
- Ensure internal audits and follow-up audits are conducted.
- Draft compliance reports for the various sites.
- Raising non – conformances of micros out of specification and following up on NCR’s
- Liaising with clients and external suppliers.
- Advise on any HR related queries as and when required.
- Attend weekly Operations meeting for the region.
- Coordinate disciplinary, grievance and appeal hearings.
- Collate Voice Scorecard reports on a quarterly basis.
- Assist with recruitment for the region as the need arises.
- Assist with coordinating training interventions at site level.
Desired Skills:
- Safety Management
- Site Management
- Site Clearance
- Managing staff
- Organising Labour
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Cleaning & Housekeeping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Ecowize is an international Hygiene and Sanitation company renowned for continual improvement and technological innovation. We are synonymous with high performance, high compliance cleaning solutions and as a result, have become a leading international specialised hygiene and sanitation, service provider.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund