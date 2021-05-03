SNR User Experience Designer at Salt

I am helping my client to find a senior UX designer to lead the user experience of one of the most exciting customer experience transformation projects in the [URL Removed] will develop the full user experience, the flow and the information architecture for all websites and systems, mobile apps and integrated [URL Removed] ensures that you not only improve the lives of users through intuitive usability but that you innovate the entire experience to give customers the best results possible. You then turn these ideas and strategies into clearly scoped, spec’d and deliverable briefs to agile development teams.Responsibilities

Collaborate with natives, clients and third parties to ensure that your experience design articulates the business needs and delivers to these outcomes in a way in which both business and customers win and represents the best outcome for users by: Researching user needs – conducting user testing, consulting data and existing research, and leveraging best practice Developing user personas, journeys and interaction models Creating flow diagrams, wireframes and storyboards that are easily understood by both clients and teams Is easily understood and executed by development teams in agile sprints. You will be the voice of the customer in these sprints and work closely with business, graphic designers, content specialists and the tech teams

As a senior UX designer, you will be leading the work and may have management responsibilities over mid and junior UX designers

You would be expected to review work, mentor them towards growth and inspire your team

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

Salt South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position