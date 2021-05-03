Store Admin Department Manager

- Main Purpose: To provide a specialised financial management and administration service by partnering and influencing Store Management in order to facilitate a risk free and profitable environment.
Applicable Areas:
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Between 1-3 years of relevant managerial experience
- Minimum 2-3 years administration and financial experience
- Commercial degree or diploma (e.g. B Admin / B Com) or NQF 5 advantageous
- Sound administrative skills
- Matric or equivalent NQF level
- Driver’s licence
- Technological proficiency
JOB SPECIFICATIONS
- Partner with Store Management to implement and measure initiatives to enhance financial performance
- Set parameters/guidelines and measure to optimise productivity and affordability in partnership with Store Management
- Formulate financial operating plan within budget parameters, implement and sustain during the financial year
- Control store expenditure within budget parameters and ensure accurate and timeous accruals
- Continuously improve the efficiency of systems / procedures / controls across all store areas to affect profitability
- Communicate, train, implement and sustain relevant Systems, Methods and Processes (SMP’s) within the store to deliver the required outcomes
- Ensure compliance in internal controls through effective risk management to minimise risk and deliver operational excellence
- Manage payroll to optimise productivity and control wage cost
- Manage cash activities to ensure controlled cash handling environment
- Manage general HR administration to ensure data integrity and accurate record retention
- Develop, recruit, retain and lead a competent and motivated Store Administration Team
- Commercial Management function during peak periods, late trading & weekends, and participate in general store operational duties
“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”
Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us within 6 weeks of the closing date your application was unsuccessful
Closing date: 17 May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Planning and organising
- Customer Service Orientation
- Detail Orientation
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Numeracy and Literacy
- Selling Skills
- People Management