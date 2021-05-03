Store Admin Department Manager

Main Purpose: To provide a specialised financial management and administration service by partnering and influencing Store Management in order to facilitate a risk free and profitable environment.

Applicable Areas: Pinetown, Upper Highway areas and Pietermaritzburg

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Between 1-3 years of relevant managerial experience

Minimum 2-3 years administration and financial experience

Commercial degree or diploma (e.g. B Admin / B Com) or NQF 5 advantageous

Sound administrative skills

Matric or equivalent NQF level

Driver’s licence

Technological proficiency

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

Partner with Store Management to implement and measure initiatives to enhance financial performance

Set parameters/guidelines and measure to optimise productivity and affordability in partnership with Store Management

Formulate financial operating plan within budget parameters, implement and sustain during the financial year

Control store expenditure within budget parameters and ensure accurate and timeous accruals

Continuously improve the efficiency of systems / procedures / controls across all store areas to affect profitability

Communicate, train, implement and sustain relevant Systems, Methods and Processes (SMP’s) within the store to deliver the required outcomes

Ensure compliance in internal controls through effective risk management to minimise risk and deliver operational excellence

Manage payroll to optimise productivity and control wage cost

Manage cash activities to ensure controlled cash handling environment

Manage general HR administration to ensure data integrity and accurate record retention

Develop, recruit, retain and lead a competent and motivated Store Administration Team

Commercial Management function during peak periods, late trading & weekends, and participate in general store operational duties

Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us within 6 weeks of the closing date your application was unsuccessful.

As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

Closing date: 17 May 2021

Desired Skills:

Planning and Organising

Customer Service Orientation

Detail Orientation

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Numeracy and Literacy

Selling Skills

People Management

