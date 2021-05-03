Store Admin Department Manager

Main Purpose: To provide a specialised financial management and administration service by partnering and influencing Store Management in order to facilitate a risk free and profitable environment.
Applicable Areas: Pinetown, Upper Highway areas and Pietermaritzburg
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Between 1-3 years of relevant managerial experience
- Minimum 2-3 years administration and financial experience
- Commercial degree or diploma (e.g. B Admin / B Com) or NQF 5 advantageous
- Sound administrative skills
- Matric or equivalent NQF level
- Driver’s licence
- Technological proficiency
JOB SPECIFICATIONS
- Partner with Store Management to implement and measure initiatives to enhance financial performance
- Set parameters/guidelines and measure to optimise productivity and affordability in partnership with Store Management
- Formulate financial operating plan within budget parameters, implement and sustain during the financial year
- Control store expenditure within budget parameters and ensure accurate and timeous accruals
- Continuously improve the efficiency of systems / procedures / controls across all store areas to affect profitability
- Communicate, train, implement and sustain relevant Systems, Methods and Processes (SMP’s) within the store to deliver the required outcomes
- Ensure compliance in internal controls through effective risk management to minimise risk and deliver operational excellence
- Manage payroll to optimise productivity and control wage cost
- Manage cash activities to ensure controlled cash handling environment
- Manage general HR administration to ensure data integrity and accurate record retention
- Develop, recruit, retain and lead a competent and motivated Store Administration Team
- Commercial Management function during peak periods, late trading & weekends, and participate in general store operational duties
Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us within 6 weeks of the closing date your application was unsuccessful.
As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”
Closing date: 17 May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Planning and Organising
- Customer Service Orientation
- Detail Orientation
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Numeracy and Literacy
- Selling Skills
- People Management