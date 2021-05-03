Store Admin Department Manager

May 3, 2021

Main Purpose: To provide a specialised financial management and administration service by partnering and influencing Store Management in order to facilitate a risk free and profitable environment.

Applicable Areas: Pinetown, Upper Highway areas and Pietermaritzburg

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Between 1-3 years of relevant managerial experience
  • Minimum 2-3 years administration and financial experience
  • Commercial degree or diploma (e.g. B Admin / B Com) or NQF 5 advantageous
  • Sound administrative skills
  • Matric or equivalent NQF level
  • Driver’s licence
  • Technological proficiency

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

  • Partner with Store Management to implement and measure initiatives to enhance financial performance
  • Set parameters/guidelines and measure to optimise productivity and affordability in partnership with Store Management
  • Formulate financial operating plan within budget parameters, implement and sustain during the financial year
  • Control store expenditure within budget parameters and ensure accurate and timeous accruals
  • Continuously improve the efficiency of systems / procedures / controls across all store areas to affect profitability
  • Communicate, train, implement and sustain relevant Systems, Methods and Processes (SMP’s) within the store to deliver the required outcomes
  • Ensure compliance in internal controls through effective risk management to minimise risk and deliver operational excellence
  • Manage payroll to optimise productivity and control wage cost
  • Manage cash activities to ensure controlled cash handling environment
  • Manage general HR administration to ensure data integrity and accurate record retention
  • Develop, recruit, retain and lead a competent and motivated Store Administration Team
  • Commercial Management function during peak periods, late trading & weekends, and participate in general store operational duties

Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us within 6 weeks of the closing date your application was unsuccessful.

As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

Closing date: 17 May 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Planning and Organising
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • Detail Orientation
  • Analytical thinking
  • Decision making
  • Numeracy and Literacy
  • Selling Skills
  • People Management

