Supply Chain Business analyst

May 3, 2021

Supply Chain Business Analyst role focused on data, information systems and processes. Main client being the internal Administration & Finance Department.

Required:

  • Degree in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering or Logistics
  • Valid Driver’s License with own transport
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Business Analyst, Systems Analyst or similar role
  • Experience in finance, cost management, supply chain or transport would be advantageous
  • Experience working in Google Workspace will advantage you

Responsibilites:

  • Design, implement and support new administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports
  • Focused improvement initiatives of existing administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports
  • Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organisation
  • Implement, maintain and improve data sets used for various costing models (e.g. transport cost models, export franchise models)
  • Detailed analysis of data requirements and cross-functional data impact of new initiatives (e.g. new clients, services)
  • Critically analyse data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing support and corrective action
  • Implementation and support of migration to Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform
  • Implementation and support of migration to SAP

This is a high functioning team of Industrial [URL Removed] positon will suit a lively team player, with

  • Proactive approcah to porblem solving
  • Self starter and hands on attitude
  • Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work
    independently
  • excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • process analysis
  • business analysis
  • transport cost models
  • export franchise models
  • data analysis
  • google workspace
  • Google cloud
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Business Process Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Global Retail Logistics and distribtuion Group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident
  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position