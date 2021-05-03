Supply Chain Business analyst

Supply Chain Business Analyst role focused on data, information systems and processes. Main client being the internal Administration & Finance Department.

Required:

Degree in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering or Logistics

Valid Driver’s License with own transport

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Business Analyst, Systems Analyst or similar role

Experience in finance, cost management, supply chain or transport would be advantageous

Experience working in Google Workspace will advantage you

Responsibilites:

Design, implement and support new administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports

Focused improvement initiatives of existing administration and finance processes, systems, data, reports

Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organisation

Implement, maintain and improve data sets used for various costing models (e.g. transport cost models, export franchise models)

Detailed analysis of data requirements and cross-functional data impact of new initiatives (e.g. new clients, services)

Critically analyse data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing support and corrective action

Implementation and support of migration to Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform

Implementation and support of migration to SAP

This is a high functioning team of Industrial [URL Removed] positon will suit a lively team player, with

Proactive approcah to porblem solving

Self starter and hands on attitude

Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work

independently

independently excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

process analysis

business analysis

transport cost models

export franchise models

data analysis

google workspace

Google cloud

Supply Chain Management

Business Process Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global Retail Logistics and distribtuion Group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident

Performance Bonus

