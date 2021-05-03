Support Engineer

R110 p/h
Initial 3 Month Probation Contract for 12 month Project
MUST BE FLUENT IN AFRIKAANS
- Used approved remote and client management tools to remotely and onsite support on end user devices
- Liaise with external resources (3rd Party Management) to facilitate resolution of 3rd party Incidents
- Serving as second line support to both DI, Onsite Staff and Field Technicians
- Ability to do root cause analysis and troubleshooting across systems to resolve incidents
- Excellent communication skills (verbally, telephonically, and electronically) Email, Whats App etc.
- Attending to incidents on internal and client call logging system
- Ability to engage and liaise with all personnel including VIP personnel.
- Follow escalation matrix, SLA and keep customer informed.
- Enabling management with communication about incidents/requests
- Remote support and 24*7 standby, after hours and on-call support
- Ownership of Incidents and Service Requests, until resolution with continues feedback.
- Assisting with ad hoc IT Projects when required, i.e. software or hardware upgrades and patch upgrades
- Build Relationship with customers to improve and provide world class support.
- Ability to break-fix problems and to satisfy installation requests, simple or complex, in a wide range of dissimilar environments
- Identify and understand business challenges of the Customer and the impact thereof on the device support
- Build a working knowledge of Microsoft products
- Support security policies and standards of the Customer
Matric
Or 2 years’ experience with relevant IT certification
- Drivers Licence
- Own vehicle
Own Cell Phone
Desired Skills:
- Customer Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma