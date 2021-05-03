Support Engineer

May 3, 2021

R110 p/h
Initial 3 Month Probation Contract for 12 month Project

MUST BE FLUENT IN AFRIKAANS

  • Used approved remote and client management tools to remotely and onsite support on end user devices
  • Liaise with external resources (3rd Party Management) to facilitate resolution of 3rd party Incidents
  • Serving as second line support to both DI, Onsite Staff and Field Technicians
  • Ability to do root cause analysis and troubleshooting across systems to resolve incidents
  • Excellent communication skills (verbally, telephonically, and electronically) Email, Whats App etc.
  • Attending to incidents on internal and client call logging system
  • Ability to engage and liaise with all personnel including VIP personnel.
  • Follow escalation matrix, SLA and keep customer informed.
  • Enabling management with communication about incidents/requests
  • Remote support and 24*7 standby, after hours and on-call support
  • Ownership of Incidents and Service Requests, until resolution with continues feedback.
  • Assisting with ad hoc IT Projects when required, i.e. software or hardware upgrades and patch upgrades
  • Build Relationship with customers to improve and provide world class support.
  • Ability to break-fix problems and to satisfy installation requests, simple or complex, in a wide range of dissimilar environments
  • Identify and understand business challenges of the Customer and the impact thereof on the device support
  • Build a working knowledge of Microsoft products
  • Support security policies and standards of the Customer

Matric
Or 2 years’ experience with relevant IT certification

  • Drivers Licence
  • Own vehicle

Own Cell Phone

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position