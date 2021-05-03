Support Engineer

R110 p/h

Initial 3 Month Probation Contract for 12 month Project

MUST BE FLUENT IN AFRIKAANS

Used approved remote and client management tools to remotely and onsite support on end user devices

Liaise with external resources (3rd Party Management) to facilitate resolution of 3rd party Incidents

Serving as second line support to both DI, Onsite Staff and Field Technicians

Ability to do root cause analysis and troubleshooting across systems to resolve incidents

Excellent communication skills (verbally, telephonically, and electronically) Email, Whats App etc.

Attending to incidents on internal and client call logging system

Ability to engage and liaise with all personnel including VIP personnel.

Follow escalation matrix, SLA and keep customer informed.

Enabling management with communication about incidents/requests

Remote support and 24*7 standby, after hours and on-call support

Ownership of Incidents and Service Requests, until resolution with continues feedback.

Assisting with ad hoc IT Projects when required, i.e. software or hardware upgrades and patch upgrades

Build Relationship with customers to improve and provide world class support.

Ability to break-fix problems and to satisfy installation requests, simple or complex, in a wide range of dissimilar environments

Identify and understand business challenges of the Customer and the impact thereof on the device support

Build a working knowledge of Microsoft products

Support security policies and standards of the Customer

Matric

Or 2 years’ experience with relevant IT certification

Drivers Licence

Own vehicle

Own Cell Phone

Desired Skills:

Customer Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

