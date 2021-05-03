Technical Estimator at Drake International

May 3, 2021

Our client is a manufacturer based in Perseverance who is looking for a Technical Estimator, who will be responsible for the technical administrative function for tenders. which includes the estimating and establishing the cost a container up to the point of order acquisition. Must Have Requirements:

  • Matric with National Diploma/Degree in Engineering
  • 4 Years Practical Experience in Engineering Design & Drawing
  • 2-3 years experience in a manufacturing environment
  • Intermediate Computer literacy

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepare Technical customer specifications
  • Prepare Costing estimate and interrogate costing inputs to create a price quotation
  • Prepare all tender documentation
  • Work with the Senior Estimator in receiving guidance on the tender/estimating process
  • Process any orders for spare parts, including
    • internal order paperwork
    • Expediting Supply of parts
    • Freight delivery and payment
  • Knowledge of containers which include;
    • Drawings
    • Regulations
    • Operations
  • Any other activity requested by the senior estimator

Candidates needs to have global awareness, political and cultural (USA & Europe) knowledge it will help benefit them in the their duties and responsibilities . If you have not heard from us within 1 week of your application, please take it as it was unsuccessful

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position