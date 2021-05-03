Technical Estimator at Drake International

Our client is a manufacturer based in Perseverance who is looking for a Technical Estimator, who will be responsible for the technical administrative function for tenders. which includes the estimating and establishing the cost a container up to the point of order acquisition. Must Have Requirements:
- Matric with National Diploma/Degree in Engineering
- 4 Years Practical Experience in Engineering Design & Drawing
- 2-3 years experience in a manufacturing environment
- Intermediate Computer literacy
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare Technical customer specifications
- Prepare Costing estimate and interrogate costing inputs to create a price quotation
- Prepare all tender documentation
- Work with the Senior Estimator in receiving guidance on the tender/estimating process
- Process any orders for spare parts, including
- internal order paperwork
- Expediting Supply of parts
- Freight delivery and payment
- Knowledge of containers which include;
- Drawings
- Regulations
- Operations
- Any other activity requested by the senior estimator
Candidates needs to have global awareness, political and cultural (USA & Europe) knowledge it will help benefit them in the their duties and responsibilities . If you have not heard from us within 1 week of your application, please take it as it was unsuccessful
About The Employer:
Drake International