Technical Estimator at Drake International

Our client is a manufacturer based in Perseverance who is looking for a Technical Estimator, who will be responsible for the technical administrative function for tenders. which includes the estimating and establishing the cost a container up to the point of order acquisition. Must Have Requirements:

Matric with National Diploma/Degree in Engineering

4 Years Practical Experience in Engineering Design & Drawing

2-3 years experience in a manufacturing environment

Intermediate Computer literacy

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare Technical customer specifications

Prepare Costing estimate and interrogate costing inputs to create a price quotation

Prepare all tender documentation

Work with the Senior Estimator in receiving guidance on the tender/estimating process

Process any orders for spare parts, including

internal order paperwork



Expediting Supply of parts



Freight delivery and payment

Knowledge of containers which include;

Drawings



Regulations



Operations

Any other activity requested by the senior estimator

Candidates needs to have global awareness, political and cultural (USA & Europe) knowledge it will help benefit them in the their duties and responsibilities . If you have not heard from us within 1 week of your application, please take it as it was unsuccessful

About The Employer:

Drake International

