UI Designer at Salt

This is a huge opportunity, my client prides themselves to be on top of the Ecommerce Ladder in South Africa. My client is a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored if you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. We’re looking for an empathetic problem-solver, experienced in product design, to help us deliver the best e-commerce experience possible. Our design team loves creating meaningful and authentic product experiences. We’re a flexible and collaborative team guided by data, feedback, and a user-centered approach to our process. We start from the very early stages:

Finding the right problem to tackle

Exploring ideas for how to solve it and then refining it into a coherent solution

Our product designers carry out research, brainstorming, sketching, prototyping, and collaboration with our engineers to ship great products.

We are empathetic user advocates and respect our users’ opinions through interviews, usability testing, and data analysis, as well as wire-framing, flowcharting, and journey mapping to show the different stages that customers go through.

I have the full details if you are keen to chat [URL Removed] is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

Salt South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position