UX Designer at Salt

Keen to get into Ecommerce? Not going to get bigger and better than this. My client is looking for a UX Designer, you are required to do plenty of research and gain insights by utilising User testing as one of your most crafted tools in your arsenal. Absolute must haves Ability to be self sustainableAt least 5 years experience is importantEcommerce is importantMobile FirstPresent to very Snr StaffBody of work showcasing case studies They are looking for someone who can operate relatively independently, who is proactive about learning about how logistics operations works, who is outgoing enough to want to get feedback from users. Give me a shout if you feel this is for you…. [Email Address Removed] Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Salt South Africa

