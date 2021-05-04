Abattoir / Meat Production Manager ( based in Dubai – UAE) at Headhunters

Our client, an internationally based Livestock and Meat trading company, seeks to appoint an experienced Abattoir / Meat Production Manager , based at their Dubai operations (UAE). An awesome international opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelors degree in Food Science, Food Technology, Animal Science, Biology, Microbiology, Meat Science or other related discipline from an accredited institution; Masters degree preferred

Experience and Skills

5 years of managing a plant in the meat processing (beef or pork)

5 years of supervising managing

Experience in fresh/frozen meat production is essential

Large experience with deboning pork products

Strong business knowledge including knowledge of finance, financial indicators, cost modeling, etc

Strong customer focus with the ability to communicate with internal and external customers in a timely and professional manner

Must have exceptional communication, both verbal and written, with the ability to communicate in English to all levels of the organization

Self-starter who demonstrates strong initiative and sense of urgency, with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects while maintaining attention to detail

Must possess a strong customer-centric attitude, high energy level and a strong sense of urgency

Computer Skills

Knowledge of microbiology

Proven knowledge on relevant Food Safety Management Systems

OHS knowledge and experience

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Develop short- and long-term strategies to improve plant performance while continuing to meet quality and food safety requirements

Allocate resources and direct plant activities to ensure organizational product quality standards are achieved

Participate in product design decisions, contributing manufacturing cost, material cost and manufacturing efficiencies

Establish, implement, and control manufacturing policies and procedures

Partner with Quality Assurance Manager to investigate product quality and manufacturing problems to determine best solutions to remain compliant with regulatory guidelines, and foster positive working relations with local and state agencies

Direct plant team to meet volume requirements ensuring product availability

Develop and manage planning systems and production scheduling to assure achievement of output schedules which meet company sales requirements

Champion cross-functional knowledge, problem solving skills, understanding customer needs, and maintenance

Lead plant effort to develop short- and long-term strategies for plant capital spending

Assist in the development of capital spending plans to ensure timely implementation and completion of capital projects

