Abattoir / Meat Production Manager ( based in Dubai – UAE) at Headhunters

Our client, an internationally based Livestock and Meat trading company, seeks to appoint an experienced Abattoir / Meat Production Manager , based at their Dubai operations (UAE). An awesome international opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
Education
- Bachelors degree in Food Science, Food Technology, Animal Science, Biology, Microbiology, Meat Science or other related discipline from an accredited institution; Masters degree preferred
Experience and Skills
- 5 years of managing a plant in the meat processing (beef or pork)
- 5 years of supervising managing
- Experience in fresh/frozen meat production is essential
- Large experience with deboning pork products
- Strong business knowledge including knowledge of finance, financial indicators, cost modeling, etc
- Strong customer focus with the ability to communicate with internal and external customers in a timely and professional manner
- Must have exceptional communication, both verbal and written, with the ability to communicate in English to all levels of the organization
- Self-starter who demonstrates strong initiative and sense of urgency, with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects while maintaining attention to detail
- Must possess a strong customer-centric attitude, high energy level and a strong sense of urgency
- Computer Skills
- Knowledge of microbiology
- Proven knowledge on relevant Food Safety Management Systems
- OHS knowledge and experience
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Develop short- and long-term strategies to improve plant performance while continuing to meet quality and food safety requirements
- Allocate resources and direct plant activities to ensure organizational product quality standards are achieved
- Participate in product design decisions, contributing manufacturing cost, material cost and manufacturing efficiencies
- Establish, implement, and control manufacturing policies and procedures
- Partner with Quality Assurance Manager to investigate product quality and manufacturing problems to determine best solutions to remain compliant with regulatory guidelines, and foster positive working relations with local and state agencies
- Direct plant team to meet volume requirements ensuring product availability
- Develop and manage planning systems and production scheduling to assure achievement of output schedules which meet company sales requirements
- Champion cross-functional knowledge, problem solving skills, understanding customer needs, and maintenance
- Lead plant effort to develop short- and long-term strategies for plant capital spending
- Assist in the development of capital spending plans to ensure timely implementation and completion of capital projects
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.