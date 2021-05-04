Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

We are seeking a go-getter who is able to work independently, has excellent communication skills, is able to multi-task and is hands-on.
This person must have the drive and potential to grow into a manager. High level of independence and experience from day one, so that they can support current manager who is taking on a complex portfolio of clients
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed degree in Accounting.
- Completed articles.
Must have the ability to:
- Manage client correspondence
- VAT & PAYE submissions
- Monthly management account support
- SARS e-filing, submissions & correspondence
- Annual Financials
- General file support
- The potential to manage and review clerical work
Beneficial software experience to have:
- Caseware
- Xero