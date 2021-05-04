Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

May 4, 2021

We are seeking a go-getter who is able to work independently, has excellent communication skills, is able to multi-task and is hands-on.

This person must have the drive and potential to grow into a manager. High level of independence and experience from day one, so that they can support current manager who is taking on a complex portfolio of clients

Minimum Requirements:

  • Completed degree in Accounting.
  • Completed articles.

Must have the ability to:

  • Manage client correspondence
  • VAT & PAYE submissions
  • Monthly management account support
  • SARS e-filing, submissions & correspondence
  • Annual Financials
  • General file support
  • The potential to manage and review clerical work

Beneficial software experience to have:

  • Caseware
  • Xero

