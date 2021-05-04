Administrative Logistics Coordinator

Area: Stellenbosch
Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):
- Invoice clients
- Internal stock transfers
- Processing supplier invoices
- Processing storage and transport invoices
- Compiling, submitting and sending contracts to suppliers and clients
- Compiling, submitting and sending internal contracts
- Collecting signed contracts and submitting them on internal system
- Managing the monthly Bank audit by collecting and saving Proof of deliveries (PODs) invoices and signed contracts
- 6-month reconciliations
- Monthly commission reports
- Stock control and weekly stock reports
- Collecting documentation to add new suppliers and clients to our existing book
- Handling of daily queries from team, suppliers, clients and transporters
- Negotiate rates with transporters
- Communication with suppliers and loading points
- Follow-up with transporters to determine ETA
- Updating system from loaded to delivered
- Adding new transporters to our existing book and ensuring GIT insurance is in place
- Develop relationships with transporters, clients and suppliers
- Compile transport contracts using templates
- Good communication with clients keeping them informed about the status of the cargo
- Identifying key role players at loading and off-loading points
- Daily administration function feed all load data into computer database; reconciliation of PODs and loading weights
- Weekly planning of truck movements and stock delivery
Key Skills:
- Analytical
- Excellent Excel skills
- Excellent customer service
- Good planning and organisational skills
- Ability to work in a team
- Good attention to detail
- Ability to work accurately and efficiently
- Excellent communication skills. Well versed in e-mail etiquette and MS Outlook with good writing skills.
- Prepared to be available for cell phone queries and problem solving after office hours.
- Negotiating skills
Experience:
- At least 2 years experience in a Logistics role
- Relevant degree will count in the candidate’s favour
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None