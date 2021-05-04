Administrative Logistics Coordinator

May 4, 2021

Area: Stellenbosch

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

  • Invoice clients
  • Internal stock transfers
  • Processing supplier invoices
  • Processing storage and transport invoices
  • Compiling, submitting and sending contracts to suppliers and clients
  • Compiling, submitting and sending internal contracts
  • Collecting signed contracts and submitting them on internal system
  • Managing the monthly Bank audit by collecting and saving Proof of deliveries (PODs) invoices and signed contracts
  • 6-month reconciliations
  • Monthly commission reports
  • Stock control and weekly stock reports
  • Collecting documentation to add new suppliers and clients to our existing book
  • Handling of daily queries from team, suppliers, clients and transporters
  • Negotiate rates with transporters
  • Communication with suppliers and loading points
  • Follow-up with transporters to determine ETA
  • Updating system from loaded to delivered
  • Adding new transporters to our existing book and ensuring GIT insurance is in place
  • Develop relationships with transporters, clients and suppliers
  • Compile transport contracts using templates
  • Good communication with clients keeping them informed about the status of the cargo
  • Identifying key role players at loading and off-loading points
  • Daily administration function feed all load data into computer database; reconciliation of PODs and loading weights
  • Weekly planning of truck movements and stock delivery

Key Skills:

  • Analytical
  • Excellent Excel skills
  • Excellent customer service
  • Good planning and organisational skills
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Good attention to detail
  • Ability to work accurately and efficiently
  • Excellent communication skills. Well versed in e-mail etiquette and MS Outlook with good writing skills.
  • Prepared to be available for cell phone queries and problem solving after office hours.
  • Negotiating skills

Experience:

  • At least 2 years experience in a Logistics role
  • Relevant degree will count in the candidate’s favour

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position