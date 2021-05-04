Administrative Logistics Coordinator

Area: Stellenbosch

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

Invoice clients

Internal stock transfers

Processing supplier invoices

Processing storage and transport invoices

Compiling, submitting and sending contracts to suppliers and clients

Compiling, submitting and sending internal contracts

Collecting signed contracts and submitting them on internal system

Managing the monthly Bank audit by collecting and saving Proof of deliveries (PODs) invoices and signed contracts

6-month reconciliations

Monthly commission reports

Stock control and weekly stock reports

Collecting documentation to add new suppliers and clients to our existing book

Handling of daily queries from team, suppliers, clients and transporters

Negotiate rates with transporters

Communication with suppliers and loading points

Follow-up with transporters to determine ETA

Updating system from loaded to delivered

Adding new transporters to our existing book and ensuring GIT insurance is in place

Develop relationships with transporters, clients and suppliers

Compile transport contracts using templates

Good communication with clients keeping them informed about the status of the cargo

Identifying key role players at loading and off-loading points

Daily administration function feed all load data into computer database; reconciliation of PODs and loading weights

Weekly planning of truck movements and stock delivery

Key Skills:

Analytical

Excellent Excel skills

Excellent customer service

Good planning and organisational skills

Ability to work in a team

Good attention to detail

Ability to work accurately and efficiently

Excellent communication skills. Well versed in e-mail etiquette and MS Outlook with good writing skills.

Prepared to be available for cell phone queries and problem solving after office hours.

Negotiating skills

Experience:

At least 2 years experience in a Logistics role

Relevant degree will count in the candidate’s favour

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

